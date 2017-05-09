New Covenant Christian School students excel in international math competiton

Students of New Covenant Christian School recently earned outstanding accolades for their accomplishments competing against 12 schools in the 2017 Association of Christian School International (ACSI) Math Olympics in Lancaster, Pa. Here are the details:

New Covenant Christian School Students Receive Impressive Honors in the 2017 ACSI Math Olympics held in Lancaster, Pa.

Students at NCCS, a Classical & Christian Private School in Harford County Receive 8 Award Ribbons & 1 Medal Medallion in Math Competition

Students from New Covenant Christian School (NCCS), in Abingdon competed in the 2017 Association of Christian School International (ACSI) Math Olympics. The New Covenant Olympians earned outstanding accolades for their accomplishments competing against 12 schools and a total of 326 students. This year’s Olympics were hosted by Tri-State Christian School at Calvary Church in Lancaster, PA. Students are recognized for their achievements and are given the opportunity to glorify God through their mathematical abilities.

The ACSI Math Olympics is a series of timed tests where students in the same grade compete against one another. The areas of competition include Mathematical computation and reasoning. In order to qualify NCCS students in grades three through six took two timed grade-level tests in these areas. The wonderful teaching staff at NCCS met with the “team” for several weeks after school helping them hone their Math skills.

2017 ACSI Math Olympics

Congratulations to the following students on their outstanding performance at the competition:

3rd Grade Reasoning:

Silas Brown, 3rd Place

4th Grade Computation:

Sydney Fitzpatrick, 1st Place Ribbon and Medallion Winner

Cassidy Walters, 5th Place



4th Grade Reasoning:

Eric Cumbie, 5th Place



5th Grade Computation:

Jude Walters, 2nd Place

Will Kerrigan, 3rd Place

Will Keane, 5th Place



6th Grade Reasoning:

John Thursby, 5th Place

Congratulations to the following students who participated in the ACSI Math Olympics!

3rd Grade Computation Students: Derek John, Caeden Mueller, Kaleb Osei-Boateng

3rd Grade Reasoning Students: Silas Brown, Jason Witkowski, Zach Strayer

4th Grade Computation Students: Natalie Sandbek, Sydney Fitzpatrick, Cassidy Walters

4th Grade Reasoning Students: France Finley, Logan Kerrigan, Eric Cumbie

5th Grade Computation Students: William Kerrigan, William Keane, Jude Walters

5th Grade Reasoning Students: Michelle Studnicki, Lucas Reed, Matthew Crowe,

6th Grade Computation Students: Alex Fuller, Sara Ghaemi, Kush Patel

6th Grade Reasoning Students: Joshua Brown, Joshua Patey, John Thursby