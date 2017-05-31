Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 2-4)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Friday celebrations in Bel Air and Havre de Grace, the 4th annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk at Ripken Stadium on Saturday and “A Long Look Backward: From the Pen of Asia Booth” presentation by historian Kate Ramirez at Tudor Hall on Sunday.

Friday, June 2

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, June 2

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 2

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, June 2

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. June 2 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, June 2

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

First Fridays Bel Air, June 2

Harford County’s best block party, presented by M&T Bank and APG Federal Credit Union Arena, is back! The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays features local live music, brought to you by Music Land | Bel Air, MD, a beer and wine garden, food and more. First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) and the admission is always free! This year it will take place at the Main Street Lot commonly referred to as the Main Street Tower Lot. We look forward to seeing you there! This First Friday will feature: Local music from Cornerstone, Pit beef from Main Street Tower, Face painting provided by Bambini Family Entertainment, Inc., Kona Ice of Bel Air, MD. All tips collected will benefit a local nonprofit in Bel Air (specific nonprofit TBA). Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled. Learn more here http://belairmaryland.org/first-fridays/.

Saturday, June 3

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, June 3

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, June 3

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Fourth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, June 3

The Fourth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk is scheduled June 3, at 8 a.m. at Ripken Stadium. The cost to register is $25 per person; children 12 and under are free. Commemorative t-shirts will be awarded to those who fundraise $50 or more. Registration takes place online at uchfoundation.org and the morning of the walk. Donations may also be made online at uchfoundation.org. Day-of registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with the ceremonial program and walk beginning at 8 a.m. For more information about the Fourth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, visit uchfoundation.org, email ufoundation@uchs.org or call 443-643-3460. For more information about Cancer LifeNet, visit umuch.org/cancer or call 866-393-4355.

Girl Scouts annual camping overnight event at Ripken Stadium, June 3

Thinking about joining Girl Scouts? Come see what it’s all about at the annual GSCM SHARE fundraiser camping overnight event at Ripken Stadium June 3. Cost is $38 and includes a ticket to the July 15th baseball game. Troop participation is not required as long as the child is with a parent or legal guardian. The event includes a optional campout on the baseball field , DJ and dancing with the IronBird Mascot, hair chalk coloring, Moon Bouncers, face painting, temporary tattoos, movie with popcorn, dinner and breakfast and a special patch. For details, Contact Heidi Roman at 410-215-2606 or MDTroop276@yahoo.com or submit the attached form (2017 IRONBIRDS EVENTS Extension) to IronBirds Event 400 Clydebank Drive, Abingdon, MD 21009 by May 26.

Patterson High School of Baltimore Class of 1967 50th Reunion, June 3

The Patterson High School of Baltimore Class of 1967 will hold our 50th Reunion on June 3. The event will take place 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM at Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Avenue in Nottingham, MD, 21236. TICKET PRICE: $50/per person. We will be having hand carved beef, turkey, and ham, hot hors d’oeuvres vegetables, dips, crackers, cheese, coffee, tea and soda. There will be beer and wine included in the ticket price, as well as a cash bar and a DJ. Contact June Tucker- Clippership1967@gmail.com or Melodie Banknell Deacon –mad9949@hotmail.com. or call 443-600-5741.

1st Annual Youth Fishing Derby at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, June 3

The 1st Annual Youth Fishing Derby is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 3 at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon. The free event is for ages 6 through 13 with an adult.The Otter Point Creek Alliance and the Izaak Walton League of America, Harford County Chapter are sponsoring a Maryland Free Fishing Day! Introduce your kids to the basics of fishing with assistance from experienced fishermen! ACLEC Pontoon Pier (Rt. 40, just SW of Abingdon/Otter Point Road) $5/person, pre-registration requested – Ages 6 – 13 w/adult Win a fishing rod and reel! Prizes for largest fish, smallest fish, and most fish – two age groups: 6 – 9 & 10 – 13. Participants may bring their own rods and reels and tackle, or a limited number are available to borrow from OPCA. Rain date June 10.

Sunday, June 4

A Long Look Backward: From the Pen of Asia Booth, June 4

“A Long Look Backward: From the Pen of Asia Booth” will be presented 2 p.m. June 4 at Tudor Hall. Asia Booth was the chronicler of the Booth family’s greatest triumphs and their most heart breaking failures. In her speech, Kate Ramirez will look more into Asia Booth and her myriad of writings. Kate is a 19th century researcher, speaker, and living historian who specializes in the Lincoln assassination. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next . . .

Sunsets on the Boulevard-Free Live Music, June 9

It’s Back! Sunsets at the Boulevard – free live music! On June 9th grab the family, bring your chairs and blankets to the Boulevard. Relax and enjoy some great music as the sun sets in Harford County. Remember when we used to listen – really listen – to the radio? Remember a time when an eclectic mix of tunes were played by DJ’s and when “electric lunch” or “late nights with” were just as popular as drive-time? If you’re a child of the “radio generation”, you’ll love Remains of Radio: Steve Gambrill will be doing rolling street magic, 6:00pm – Local music talent warms up the stage, remains of Radio 7:00-9:00pm.Family friendly atmosphere! The event will be held near Boston’s Across from Wegmans. Please no alcohol, glass bottles or pets. Food and drinks are available for purchase at local merchants. Please make sure you leave plenty of time to find parking. Concert maybe cancelled due to inclement or severe weather. Do not miss our next event: July 28 – The Klassix

Ballet Chesapeake presents “Coppélia” June 10

Ballet Chesapeake (formerly Harford Ballet Company) is proud to announce its upcoming performances of “Coppélia” and a mixed bill of pieces at Bel Air High School on Friday, June 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. For details, visit ow.ly/lVb030aRlx8.

Abingdon Children’s Theater presents “The Lion King Kids”, June 10

The Abingdon Children’s Theater presents “The Lion King Kids” at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 10 at Patterson Mill High School, 85 Patterson Mill Rd., Bel Air. Tickets are $10 and are available online at actheater.seatyourself.biz. The production features 40 area children and is sponsored by The Emmorton Recreation Council.

Hosanna School Museum’s Juneteenth celebration, June 17

As part of its 150th anniversary, Hosanna School Museum will hold a Juneteenth celebration festival on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 2424 Castleton Road in Darlington. The festival is open to the public and free of charge. For details: http://ow.ly/928e30bM8Rl

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, June 25

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, July 7

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Aug. 4

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Sept. 1

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

Category: Fun things to do