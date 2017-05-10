Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (May 11-14)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include farmers’ markets Saturday in Bel Air and Havre de Grace and Mother’s Day events at Anita Leight Estuary Center, Steppingstone Farm Museum, Eden Mill Nature Center and The Liriodendron.

Thursday, May 11

100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground exhibit, through May 31

Harford Community College exhibit “APG as Catalyst: Harford County’s Changing Landscape” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 7, continues through May 31. It’s open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays and on the first Saturday of the month. The exhibit will be closed during spring break March 26 to April 2. The exhibit is on display in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air.

Friday, May 12

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, May 12

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, May 12

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. May 12 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, May 12

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, May 13

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, May 13

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, May 13

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Mom and Me on the marsh Pontoon at Anita Leight Estuary Center, May 13

Anita Leight Estuary Center is offering a Mom and Me cruise on the creek May 13. Help yourself to a delicious local brunch as you search for wild animal moms with their babies. Children must weight at least 30 pounds to cruise. Cruise is 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 13. For details, http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1814/

Mommy & Me Tea at Steppingstone Farm Museum, May 13

Steppingstone Farm Museum is hosting a Mommy & Me Tea noon to 1:30 p.m. May 13. Bring your favorite doll or teddy and your grownup to enjoy an afternoon tea (hot tea, tea sandwiches, scones w/cream and curd, sweets) in the historic farm house. We will learn basic tea manners and traditions then share stories about Mothers and their darling children. Appropriate for ages 5 and up with a parent or grandparent- able to pay attention for an hour and use table manners. Pre-registration required, tickets $15 via museum website. http://www.steppingstonemuseum.org/calendar-view. Steppingstone Farm Museum is at 461 Quaker Bottom Rd. in Havre de Grace.

Sunday, May 14

Mother’s Day open house at The Liriodendron, May 14

The Liriodendron is celebrating Mother’s Day with an open house May 14. Bring mom to the Liriodendron on Mother’s Day afternoon! Have a relaxing stroll around our lovely grounds – a perfect setting for photos! You can tour our beautiful mansion, enjoy music and light refreshments, and take in our art exhibition – our current exhibiting photographer, Jerry Taylor, will have a drawing to give away five prints from his photography collection. Celebrating our moms and especially Mrs. Olga Bredow Kelly, mother of nine, who inspired the building of this grand home in 1898. FREE admission. The Liriodendron is at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details, visit http://www.liriodendron.com/index.php/event-calendar/upcoming-events/26-mother-s-day-open-house.

Honor Mother Bird at Anita Leight Estuary Center, May 14

Feathered moms, just like human moms, work hard to help their babies grow. Find out what these feathered families are like and make a Mother’s Day inspired bird feeder to hang in your yard. Event is 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 for ages 6 to adult. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $4 per project. For details: http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1782/

Make and Take – Bee Block House event at Eden Mill Nature Center, May 14

Make at Mother’s Day gift at Eden Mill Nature Center at its Make and Take – Bee Block House event 11 a.m. to noon May 14. Ages: 6 and over with adult Fee: $15/member or $18/non-member Make a Mother’s Day gift that will not only look great in the garden or yard, but help the environment. Assemble and paint a bee block house for very important solitary bees. All supplies are included. Must pre-register! For details, visit http://www.edenmill.org/Spring_2017_rev.pdf. Eden Mill Nature Center is at 1617 Eden Mill Road in Pylesville.

Coming next . . .

Rape Aggression Defense Training to be offered at HCC starting May 15

Rape Aggression Defense Training is being offered through Harford Community College’s Continuing Education and Training division on Monday and Tuesday, May 15, 16, 22, and 23 from 6 to 9 PM in the Chesapeake Room of the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. To register, visit harford.edu/cet or call 443-412-2173 for more information. Course fee: $50. Materials fee: $5. Course: 25858. For details, ow.ly/ByNo309VX1e

Patterson High School of Baltimore Class of 1967 50th Reunion, June 3

The Patterson High School of Baltimore Class of 1967 will hold our 50th Reunion on June 3. The event will take place 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM at Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Avenue in Nottingham, MD, 21236. TICKET PRICE: $50/per person. We will be having hand carved beef, turkey, and ham, hot hors d’oeuvres vegetables, dips, crackers, cheese, coffee, tea and soda. There will be beer and wine included in the ticket price, as well as a cash bar and a DJ. Contact June Tucker- Clippership1967@gmail.com or Melodie Banknell Deacon –mad9949@hotmail.com. or call 443-600-5741.

Ballet Chesapeake presents “Coppélia” June 10

Ballet Chesapeake (formerly Harford Ballet Company) is proud to announce its upcoming performances of “Coppélia” and a mixed bill of pieces at Bel Air High School on Friday, June 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. For details, visit ow.ly/lVb030aRlx8.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

Category: Uncategorized