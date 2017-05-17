Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (May 18-21)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include The Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra’s final concert of the season, tours of the historic Tudor Hall and farmers markets in Bel Air and Havre de Grace.

Thursday, May 18

100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground exhibit, through May 31

Harford Community College exhibit “APG as Catalyst: Harford County’s Changing Landscape” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 7, continues through May 31. It’s open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays and on the first Saturday of the month. The exhibit will be closed during spring break March 26 to April 2. The exhibit is on display in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air.

Friday, May 19

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, May 19

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, May 19

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. May 19 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, May 19

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna dedication ceremony celebrates its 100th house built, May 19

The public is invited to attend the house dedication ceremony as well as the Happy Hour event. Guests will arrive at 3PM at the Aberdeen ReStore, 1013 Beards Hill Road, Aberdeen. There they will be shuttled to the Emmanuel home for the dedication ceremony. The 100th Home Happy Hour will be from 5-7PM at the Aberdeen ReStore. Registration for one or both events can be made through Brianne Young, Volunteer & Community Engagement Coordinator, at byoung@habitatsusq.org or by calling 410-638-4434. For details, http://ow.ly/V0Eb30bNFZS.

Saturday, May 20

Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra performs “A Royal Ruby Season Finale” May 20

The Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra performs its final concert of the season 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St., Bel Air. “A Royal Ruby Season Finale” features Piano Soloist Kara Iwanowski. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students and children. For details, visit https://www.purplepass.com/?SID=May2017#145768/Susquehanna_Symphony_Orchestra_(SSO)-A_Royal_Ruby_-_Season_Finale!-Bel_Air_High_School-May-20-2017.html

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, May 20

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, May 20

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, May 21

Guided Tours of the Historic Tudor Hall, May 21

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tours starts at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. May 21 and last about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com/

Coming next . . .

Huge charity yard sale in Southampton Community, May 27

Huge charity yard sale 8 AM to noon May 27 at 847 Crescent Knoll Drive in the Southampton Community in Bel Air. All proceeds will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Lots to pick through, please stop by.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, June 2

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

Fourth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, June 3

The Fourth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk is scheduled June 3, at 8 a.m. at Ripken Stadium. The cost to register is $25 per person; children 12 and under are free. Commemorative t-shirts will be awarded to those who fundraise $50 or more. Registration takes place online at uchfoundation.org and the morning of the walk. Donations may also be made online at uchfoundation.org. Day-of registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with the ceremonial program and walk beginning at 8 a.m. For more information about the Fourth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, visit uchfoundation.org, email ufoundation@uchs.org or call 443-643-3460. For more information about Cancer LifeNet, visit umuch.org/cancer or call 866-393-4355.

Girl Scouts annual camping overnight event at Ripken Stadium, June 3

Thinking about joining Girl Scouts? Come see what it’s all about at the annual GSCM SHARE fundraiser camping overnight event at Ripken Stadium June 3. Cost is $38 and includes a ticket to the July 15th baseball game. Troop participation is not required as long as the child is with a parent or legal guardian. The event includes a optional campout on the baseball field , DJ and dancing with the IronBird Mascot, hair chalk coloring, Moon Bouncers, face painting, temporary tattoos, movie with popcorn, dinner and breakfast and a special patch. For details, Contact Heidi Roman at 410-215-2606 or MDTroop276@yahoo.com or submit the attached form (2017 IRONBIRDS EVENTS Extension) to IronBirds Event 400 Clydebank Drive, Abingdon, MD 21009 by May 26.

Patterson High School of Baltimore Class of 1967 50th Reunion, June 3

The Patterson High School of Baltimore Class of 1967 will hold our 50th Reunion on June 3. The event will take place 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM at Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Avenue in Nottingham, MD, 21236. TICKET PRICE: $50/per person. We will be having hand carved beef, turkey, and ham, hot hors d’oeuvres vegetables, dips, crackers, cheese, coffee, tea and soda. There will be beer and wine included in the ticket price, as well as a cash bar and a DJ. Contact June Tucker- Clippership1967@gmail.com or Melodie Banknell Deacon –mad9949@hotmail.com. or call 443-600-5741.

Ballet Chesapeake presents “Coppélia” June 10

Ballet Chesapeake (formerly Harford Ballet Company) is proud to announce its upcoming performances of “Coppélia” and a mixed bill of pieces at Bel Air High School on Friday, June 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. For details, visit ow.ly/lVb030aRlx8.

Abingdon Children’s Theater presents “The Lion King Kids”, June 10

The Abingdon Children’s Theater presents “The Lion King Kids” at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 10 at Patterson Mill High School, 85 Patterson Mill Rd., Bel Air. Tickets are $10 and are available online at actheater.seatyourself.biz. The production features 40 area children and is sponsored by The Emmorton Recreation Council.

Hosanna School Museum’s Juneteenth celebration, June 17

As part of its 150th anniversary, Hosanna School Museum will hold a Juneteenth celebration festival on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 2424 Castleton Road in Darlington. The festival is open to the public and free of charge. For details: http://ow.ly/928e30bM8Rl

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, July 7

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Aug. 4

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Sept. 1

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

Category: Fun things to do