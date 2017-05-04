Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (May 4-7)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air this weekend include First Fridays events in downtown Bel Air and Havre de Grace, the 36th Annual Havre de Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival Friday through Sunday and the Harford County Bar Foundation’s Kentucky Derby party on Sunday.

Thursday, May 4

100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground exhibit, through May 31

Harford Community College exhibit “APG as Catalyst: Harford County’s Changing Landscape” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Aberdeen Proving Ground. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 7, continues through May 31. It’s open 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays and on the first Saturday of the month. The exhibit will be closed during spring break March 26 to April 2. The exhibit is on display in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air.

Friday, May 5

Humane Society of Harford County’s 13 th annual Bow Wow Boogie, May 5

The Humane Society of Harford County is hosting its 13th annual Bow Wow Boogie on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 7:30-11:30pm at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood, MD. The “Boogie” is a bull and oyster roast that is our largest fundraiser of the year. This year’s party features: A raffle for a beautiful all-inclusive vacation for 2 to Costa Rica, A silent auction with baskets jam-packed with treasures, An extensive “bull & oyster roast” buffet & dessert bar, Draft beer, wine & sodas included; cash bar, An enormous wheelbarrow of cheer raffle, DJ and dancing, Big 6 Wheel, Photo Booth. For details, visit http://www.harfordshelter.org/the-bow-wow-boogie/purchase-bow-wow-boogie-tickets/

36th Annual Havre de Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival, May 5-7

The 36th Annual Havre de Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival will be held May 5-7 at the Havre de Grace Middle School, Havre de Grace Activity Center and the Decoy Museum. The festival features decoy carvers and other artists, carving competitions, retriever demonstrations, goose and duck calling competition and children’s activities. Hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7. For details, visit http://decoymuseum.com/decoy-festival/

Bel Air Garden Mart returns to downtown Bel Air May 5

The Bel Air Garden Mart returns to downtown Bel Air May 5. This year’s event will be held at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. The event will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It features plants and flowers, birdhouses, baked goods and crafts. Featured groups include Harford County Master Gardeners, the Country Garden Club, Evergreen Garden Club and the Friendship Garden Club. Students from North Harford High School’s Natural Resources and Agricultural Science Magnet Program will sell plans, floral arrangements and crafts made by the art department. The Garden Mart is sponsored by the Town of Bel Air Appearance and Beautification Commitee. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/263523994070490/.

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays, May 5

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays event kicks off the season from 5 PM – 8 PM May 5 in the Main Street parking lot at 29 S. Main Street. Harford County’s best block party, presented by M&T Bank and APG Federal Credit Union Arena, is back! The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays features local live music, brought to you by Music Land | Bel Air, MD, a beer and wine garden, food and more. First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) and the admission is always free! This year it will take place at the Main Street Lot commonly referred to as the Main Street Tower Lot. We look forward to seeing you there! This First Friday will feature: Local music from Everwatt, Pit beef from Main Street Tower, Face painting provided by Bambini Family Entertainment, Inc., Kona Ice of Bel Air, MD. All tips collected will benefit a local nonprofit in Bel Air (specific nonprofit TBA). Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled. Learn more here http://belairmaryland.org/ first-fridays/.

Havre de Grace First Fridays, May 5

Havre de Grace celebrates its First Fridays event from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 5 on downtown streets closed for the family friendly live entertainment, cafe seating and merchant specials. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/first-friday-2/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, May 5

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, May 5

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. May 5 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, May 5

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, May 6

Healthy Harford’s Healthy Parks Healthy People event at Annie’s Playground May 6

Healthy Harford’s Healthy Parks Healthy People event is 9:30 a.m. to noon May 6 at Annie’s Playground, 864 Smith Lane in Fallston. The event includes Jazzercise, a Kids Run, rockclimbing, kangaroo jumps and a PHI Air Medical flyover. For details, visit http://www.healthyharford.org/healthy-harford-events

8th Annual Celebration of Cultures in downtown Bel Air May 6

Harford County celebrates its 8th Annual Celebration of Cultures in downtown Bel Air May 6 featuring cultural performances, ethnic foods, music and activities. For details: http://ow.ly/44AK30bpFL2

8th Annual Celebration of Cultures children’s event at Bel Air library, May 6

Bel Air library plans to participate in 8th Annual Harford County Celebration of Cultures May 6, inviting children to come in costume to its Children’s Library transformed into Sherwood Forest. For details, http://ow.ly/7rsx30bpFFE

Bull roast to benefit the Hickory Elementary School’s DI team May 6

A bull roast to benefit the Hickory Elementary School STEM program is 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 6 at the Richlin Ballroom, 1700 Van Bibber Rd. in Edgewood. Tickets are $40 each or $400 for a table. The event includes raffles and silent auctions along with pit beef, pit turkey, baked ziti parmesan and beef hot dogs with sauerkraut. Draft beer, wine, sodas and juices are included and a cash bar is available for mixed drinks. For tickets or to make a donation, contact Dawn at 443-655-0097 or dawns62@yahoo.com. The money raised will help pay for Hickory’s winning Destination Imagination Team to make the trip to compete in the Global Competition in Knoxville, Tennessee in May. http://ow.ly/XF6k30aVJH3

Harford County Bar Foundation’s 3rd Annual Run for the Roses: A Kentucky Derby Party, May 6

Harford County Bar Foundation will hold its 3rd Annual Run for the Roses: A Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 6, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 510 Johnnys, 510 Marketplace Drive in Bel Air. The afternoon features live music provided by a bluegrass band, heavy hors d’oeuvres, mint juleps, top-shelf open bar, games of chance, silent auction, a raffle and live coverage of the Kentucky Derby. Guests are encouraged to wear Kentucky Derby attire such as seersucker suits, sundresses and hats. A contest will be held for the best-dressed woman and best-dressed man.Tickets cost $90 per person and may be purchased by visiting http://bit.ly/2lkgwtR. Tickets may also be ordered by calling the Harford County Bar Foundation at 410- 836-0123 or sending a check (made payable to the Harford County Bar Foundation) to 17 West Courtland Street, Suite 130, Bel Air, Md., 21014. Tickets should be purchased by Friday, April 28.

CJKollective Boutique grand opening celebration, May 6

The CJKollective Boutique is celebrating the grand opening of its new store at 2123 Conowingo Road in Bel Air with an event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 6. The day will feature a grand opening sale, certified MUA led makeup sessions, raffles, door prizes, light fare, new merchandise, wine tasting and friend discount (the more people you bring with you, the higher the discount.) CJKollective, formerly GlamourHOLIC Curbside Fashion Truck, offers on trend clothing and accessory retail, as well as private parties and gatherings. For more information about CJKollective, visit online at www.CJKollective.com.

Sunday, May 7

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, May 7

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including ‪Edwin Booth and ‪John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1 pm May 7 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us atSpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next . . .

Rape Aggression Defense Training to be offered at HCC starting May 15

Rape Aggression Defense Training is being offered through Harford Community College’s Continuing Education and Training division on Monday and Tuesday, May 15, 16, 22, and 23 from 6 to 9 PM in the Chesapeake Room of the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. To register, visit harford.edu/cet or call 443-412-2173 for more information. Course fee: $50. Materials fee: $5. Course: 25858. For details, ow.ly/ByNo309VX1e

Patterson High School of Baltimore Class of 1967 50th Reunion, June 3

The Patterson High School of Baltimore Class of 1967 will hold our 50th Reunion on June 3. The event will take place 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM at Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Avenue in Nottingham, MD, 21236. TICKET PRICE: $50/per person. We will be having hand carved beef, turkey, and ham, hot hors d’oeuvres vegetables, dips, crackers, cheese, coffee, tea and soda. There will be beer and wine included in the ticket price, as well as a cash bar and a DJ. Contact June Tucker- Clippership1967@gmail.com or Melodie Banknell Deacon –mad9949@hotmail.com. or call 443-600-5741.

Ballet Chesapeake presents “Coppélia” June 10

Ballet Chesapeake (formerly Harford Ballet Company) is proud to announce its upcoming performances of “Coppélia” and a mixed bill of pieces at Bel Air High School on Friday, June 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. For details, visit ow.ly/lVb030aRlx8.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

