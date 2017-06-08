Apply to march in the Bel Air Independence Day Parade by June 13

The deadline for applications to march in the Bel Air Independence Day is coming up June 13. Here are the details:

Bel Air Independence Day Committee Welcomes Applications to July 4, 2017 Parade

Bel Air, Md. (May 24, 2017) – The Bel Air Independence Day Committee is looking for floats, marching units, performers, mobile units and more to fill its annual parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Individuals, clubs, organizations, churches, civic groups and more should fill out the official application form on the committee’s website, after reading the parade rules listed on the site. Applicants should go to www.BelAirJuly4.org and follow the “Join the Parade” prompts.

The deadline for applications is June 13, 2017.

Entrants are encouraged to reflect the theme of this year’s Fourth of July festivities: “One From Many: Celebrating the Creation of the United States.”

“We’ve had decades of wonderful parades in Bel Air, and we are looking to make 2017 the best ever, especially considering the bad weather we’ve fought through for the past couple of years,” said Michael Blum, parade chairman and vice president of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee. “We welcome applicants from the greater Bel Air and Harford County community who would like to help us honor our great country and illustrate this year’s theme.”

For the third consecutive year, the Fourth of July Parade will once again begin at the intersection of Idlewild Street and South Main Street, proceed up Main Street through downtown Bel Air, and end at Gordon Street.

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., a 501(c)3 non-governmental organization, produces the annual Bel Air July 4 parade out of respect for our country and our community. The committee accepts applications as it deems appropriate; all submissions will be reviewed and entrants notified.

For information on the parade, its route, and the full day of Fourth of July celebrations from the Flag Raising to the Fireworks, visit the Bel Air Independence Day Committee website at: www.BelAirJuly4.org.