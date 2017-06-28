Bel Air High School Athletic Boosters Club’s “All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast” returns to Bel Air High School cafeteria July 4

The Bel Air High School Athletic Boosters Club is sponsoring its “All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast” from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 4. For a full list of Bel Air Independence Day events, visit http://belairjuly4.org/innerpages/nextyear.html.

The Bel Air High School Athletic Boosters Club, in co-ordination with the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, will be sponsoring the traditional All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast in the Bel Air High School Cafeteria from 7:00am to 11:00am on July 4th. In addition to the traditional blueberry pancakes, chocolate chips pancakes will be offered, along with sausage, coffee and juice.

Admission is $8.00 for adults and $5.00 children under 10 years of age. A portion of the proceeds will go back to the Bel Air Independence Day Committee to help in the planning and execution of the next year’s 4th of July celebration.