Fallston library celebrates its new teen room in memory of Kurt M. Chenowith

The Fallston library has a new teen room that was celebrated with a reception in May. Here are the details:

Teen Room at Fallston Library Celebrated

New space, in memory of Kurt M. Chenowith, is a popular area for teens

​Fallston, Md., June 7, 2017 — Harford County Public Library Foundation and the Fallston Friends of Harford County Public Library hosted a reception to celebrate the new Teen Room at the Fallston Library May 17.

​

Funding for the Teen Room was made by the Chenowith Family, through the Kurt M. Chenowith Memorial Foundation. Kurt was a 2003 Fallston High School graduate and a volunteer firefighter with the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company and Baltimore County Fire Department.

​

The new Teen Room is a frequently used, interactive space for teens that includes computers, a Wii game system, a neon dry-erase blackboard and working and lounge space.

​The reception on May 17 was attended by 20 members of the Chenowith family including Kurt’s parents and grandparents in addition to members of the boards of the Harford County Public Library and Harford County Public Library Foundation, staff members and members of the Fallston Friends of Harford County Public Library.

​”We are so grateful to the Chenowith Family for their donation to make the Teen Room possible at the Fallston Library,” said Mark DiBerardino, president of Harford County Public Library Foundation. “The Teen Room is very popular with young adults as a place for them to learn as well as to relax. It’s a terrific addition to the library.”

The Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of the Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

​

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 185,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 3.8 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.