Fourth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk raises $125,000 for Cancer LifeNet

Aberdeen, Md., June 3, 2017 — The Fourth Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk raised $125,000 for Cancer LifeNet the morning of June 3 at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen. One thousand participants and community partners walked the Ripken Mile–four laps along the warning track–on Leidos Field.

Since the walk’s inception in 2014, more than $500,000 has been raised by friends and neighbors helping friends and neighbors in support of Cancer LifeNet, which is funded solely by philanthropic support.

Cancer LifeNet, based at the Kaufman Cancer Center at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, is a free-of-charge nurse navigation and supportive care program offered to cancer patients and their loved ones in Harford and Cecil counties, regardless of where they receive their cancer treatment.

The program provides nurse navigators, volunteer navigators, oncology social workers, support groups and specialized classes including tai chi, yoga, healthy cooking and group programs for children who have a parent or loved one with cancer. Last year, Cancer LifeNet provided these free-of-charge services to approximately 1,500 cancer patients and family members.

“It was incredible to see so many people coming together today, celebrating survivors and remembering the loved ones we’ve lost, all while raising funds to continue supporting our neighbors and their loved ones in the fight against cancer,” said John Anthony of Bel Air, a grateful patient and volunteer at the Kaufman Cancer Center. “When you go in to the Cancer LifeNet office on any given day there is someone there who is going to sit down with you, help you, and it is all free of charge and supported by philanthropy. You realize it is more than just fighting the disease, it helps the whole person in body, mind and spirit. There isn’t a better program around.”

Presented by Klein’s ShopRite and Ripken Baseball, the walk was organized by The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation and its Chesapeake Cancer Alliance volunteers. Dr. Richard P. Streett, Jr., a grateful patient of the Kaufman Cancer Center, served as the walk’s honorary chair.

The walk is named after the late Amanda Hichkad, a Bel Air wife, mother of three boys and volunteer extraordinaire. This annual event honors and memorializes all cancer patients and their loved ones while celebrating the power of community and raising funds to support Cancer LifeNet.

More information about The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation may be found at uchfoundatoin.org. To learn more about Cancer LifeNet, visit umuch.org/cancer or call 866-393-4355.

