Saints Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church hosts annual Greek Festival at The John Carroll School June 16, 17 &18

Saints Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church hosts its annual Greek Festival June 16, 17 & 18 at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. The event features Greek food and desserts, beer, wine and liquor, Greek music, amusements for kids, silent auction and vendors. Admission is free and free parking is available on site. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 16, noon to 10 p.m. June 17 and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 18. The festival will be held rain or shine. For more information, visit www.stsmm.org or call 410-457-0303.

Category: Fun things to do