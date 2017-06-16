Senator Bob Hooper House Regatta raises more than $125,000

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s 18th annual Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta raised more than $125,000. Here are the details:

Annual event funds more than 500 nights of care for hospice patients

Havre de Grace, Md., June 15, 2017 — The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s 18th annual Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta raised more than $125,000 the evening of June 3 in Havre de Grace.

Thanks to the generosity of nearly 700 guests and sponsors, more than 500 nights of care will be provided free of charge to patients in their final stages of life at the Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice in Forest Hill.

“Our mission at the Senator Bob Hooper House is never to turn anyone away due to their inability to pay, which is why the success of the Regatta is so important,” said Cindy Hooper Hushon, chairperson of the House, named in memory of her father. “Just this past April, 72 percent of our residents were on charity care, the highest level to date. Thanks to our Regatta sponsors, we will be able to provide more than 500 nights of care to our residents in need.”

The Regatta was held at Concord Point Lighthouse and featured sailboats from the Havre de Grace Yacht Club, competing for the Regatta Cup. The winner was Chuck Sheets and his crew aboard Bad Habit. They won the Regatta Cup in 2015, too.

Under a tent next to the lighthouse, guests enjoyed dinner provided by Texas Roadhouse in Fallston. Live music was performed by Stolen Identity. The festive evening also featured live and raffle auctions and a wheel of chance offering plants and wine.

The Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta is one of many hospice regattas held annually around the United States and is part of the National Hospice Regatta Alliance.

The date for the 2018 regatta has been set. It will be held Saturday, June 9.

The Senator Bob Hooper House, an eight-bed assisted living facility specializing in hospice care, is the first of its kind in Harford County. In a home-like setting, a medically directed interdisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, nursing aides, social workers, chaplains and trained volunteers work together to provide specialized medical care, spiritual counseling, answers to patient and family member questions and accessibility to on-call services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information about the Senator Bob Hooper House, visit bobhooperhouse.org. For more information about The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, visit uchfoundation.org.