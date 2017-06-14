Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 16-18)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Saints Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church’s Greek Festival at The John Carroll School Friday through Sunday, the Hosanna School Museum’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday and the Crawdaddies kick off the Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens on Sunday.

Friday, June 16

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 16

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, June 16

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. June 9 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, June 16

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, June 17

Greek Festival at The John Carroll School, June 16, 17 & 18

Saints Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church hosts its annual Greek Festival June 16, 17 & 18 at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. The event features Greek food and desserts, beer, wine and liquor, Greek music, amusements for kids, silent auction and vendors. Admission is free and free parking is available on site. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 16, noon to 10 p.m. June 17 and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 18. The festival will be held rain or shine. For more information, visit www.stsmm.org or call 410-457-0303.

Hosanna School Museum’s Juneteenth celebration, June 17

As part of its 150th anniversary, Hosanna School Museum will hold a Juneteenth celebration festival on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 2424 Castleton Road in Darlington. The festival is open to the public and free of charge. For details: http://ow.ly/928e30bM8Rl

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, June 17

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, June 17

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, June 18

Crawdaddies performs at Ladew Topiary Gardens, June 18

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens begins June 18 featuring Crawdaddies. The eight summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing. About Crawdaddies: “There’s no better way to celebrate Father’s Day than with the ever-popular Crawdaddies at Ladew! Their music combines Louisiana’s Cajun, Zydeco, Blues sound with North Eastern’s Roots Rock, American and Ska influences to create a unique style that’s all their own. www.thecrawdaddies.com”

Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts

Coming next . . .

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, June 25

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Tall in the Saddle at Ladew Topiary Gardens, June 25

The “Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens begins June 25 featuring Tall in the Saddle. The eight summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing. About Tall in the Saddle: “Giddy-up and join us in the Great Bowl as we welcome back this premiere classic rock band, playing popular tunes from your favorite artists. www.tallinthesaddle.biz”

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, July 7

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Aug. 4

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Sept. 1

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

