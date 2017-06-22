Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 23-25)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Phoenix Festival Theater’s presentation of “Legally Blonde” Friday through Sunday at Harford Community College, a free showing of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” at Shamrock Park Friday night and Darlington kicks off the Independence Day celebrations with a parade and fireworks Saturday.

Friday, June 23

“Legally Blonde” at Harford Community College, June 23-25

Phoenix Festival Theater will present “Legally Blonde” in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Show dates and times are June 23 & 24 at 7 PM and June 25 at 2 PM. The show is directed by Roger Schulman. Tickets for Legally Blonde are $16-$20 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the Ticket Office in HCC’s Chesapeake Center, or at 443-412-2211. The Chesapeake Theater and Ticket Office are located in the Chesapeake Center at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air MD 21015.

Free outdoor movie night in Shamrock Park featuring “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, June 23

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is featuring “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” for its free outdoor movie night July 23 in Shamrock Park. The event begins at 7:15 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. Pre-movie entertainment is provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission. The movies are not only free and family friendly (rated PG) but also come with free popcorn. For details, visit http://belairmaryland.org/summer-movies/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 23

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, June 23

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, June 24

Darlington Independence Day parade and fireworks, June 24

Darlington celebrates Independence Day early with its 33rd annual parade and fireworks July 24. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street and continues onto Shuresville Road, ending at Silver Park where entertainment and food vendors will be on hand to await the fireworks, which start at dusk.

20th annual Wade-in Festival, June 24

Anita C. Weight Estuary Center hosts the 20th annual Wade-in Festival from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 24. Wade into Otter Point Creek to measure water quality the way retired Maryland State Senator Bernie Fowler did 29 years ago with his “sneaker index.” No reservations needed. (No rain date.) Everyone is invited! No admission charge. The Anita C. Weight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1774/

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, June 24

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, June 24

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, June 25

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, June 25

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Tall in the Saddle at Ladew Topiary Gardens, June 25

The “Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens begins June 25 featuring Tall in the Saddle. The eight summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing. About Tall in the Saddle: “Giddy-up and join us in the Great Bowl as we welcome back this premiere classic rock band, playing popular tunes from your favorite artists. www.tallinthesaddle.biz”

Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts

Coming next . . .

Havre de Grace Hometown Heroes Independence Day Celebration, July 1

The Havre de Grace Hometown Heroes Independence Day Celebration starts at 8 a.m. July 1. The Weedon-Elliott VFW 8126 Hometown Heroes Breakfast will be held at the Havre de Grace Community Center at 100 Lagaret Lane. Tickets are $8 at the Havre de Grace Visitor Center. The parade startsat 2 p.m. on Union Avenue and is followed by the downtown block party at 4 p.m. The Amish Outlaws will perform a free live concert at 7 p.m. at Hutchins Park. The Independence Day Celebration ends with the Havre de Grace fireworks display, starting at approximately 9:15 p.m.; fireworks will be launched for the first time this year from a barge off Concord Point and will be visible throughout the city. Anyone interested in volunteering or participating in the 2017 Hometown Heroes Independence celebration, should visit havredegracejuly4.org/application.

Edgewood and Joppatowne Independence Day celebration, July 2

Edgewood and Joppatowne celebrate Independence Day July 2, with a 6 p.m. parade in Edgewood. The parade starts on Fern Drive at Cedar Drive and continues onto Hanson Road, across Edgewood Road to Hornbeam Road, then to Rosewood Drive and back to Cedar Drive. The Oxford Brass Band will perform a concert 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Edgewood High School soccer field, 2415 Willoughby Beach Road. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic.

Bel Air’s Independence Day celebration, July 4 The theme for the Bel Air Independence Day Committee’s Fourth of July festivities is “One From Many: Celebrating the Creation of the United States.” Details on the full day of Fourth of July celebrations from the Flag Raising to the Fireworks can be found on the Bel Air Independence Day Committee website at: www.BelAirJuly4.org. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Idlewild Street and South Main Street, proceed up Main Street through downtown Bel Air and end at Gordon Street. The 2017 fireworks will be launched from Rockfield Park. For a map of safe viewing areas, visit http://www.belairjuly4.org/innerpages/mapfireworks.html. Kingsville Independence Day Parade, July 4 The Kingsville Independence Day Parade kicks off 10:50 a.m. July 4 at the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company on Bellvue Avenue and proceeds down Bradshaw Road to Jerusalem Road to finish at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Opening ceremonies will be held at the Judges viewing stand at 11 a.m. presided over by Bruce McCubbin, master of ceremonies, with Christina Massimei performing the national anthem along with the Aberdeen High School Band directed by Kaitlyn Wittman. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company Color Guard will present the flag for the Pledge of Allegiance by the Maryland Air National Guard invitee. Pre-parade music and celebration, sponsored by Reds and PNC Bank, begin at 10 a.m. at the Judges viewing stand at the corner of Bradshaw and Jerusalem roads. The hour of entertainment features magician Bill Myers, Baltimore City Pipe Band, the Oriole Bird, Releve Dance & TwirlTasTix baton teams and Triangle Dedication by David Marks and E-Street Dance Academy. There will be no rain date. Bradshaw and Jerusalem Roads will be closed at 9:50 a.m. Visit www.kingsvilleparade.org for details. “Like” www.facebook.com/KingsvilleParade to get up-to-date information for weather-related announcements on parade day.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, July 7

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Aug. 4

Ayres Chapel Church Annual Fried Chicken Dinner, Aug. 12

Ayres Chapel Church hosts its Annual Fried Chicken Dinner 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 12. Cost: Adults: $12 Child (5-10): $6. Come join us for a delicious meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, local corn on the cob, roll, ice tea or coffee and cake with your family and friends. For more information contact: 717-382-4319 or 410-692-9222 or ayreschapel@verizon.net. Ayres Chapel Church is at 3046 Ayres Chapel Road, White Hall.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Sept. 1

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

