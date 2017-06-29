Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 30-July 2)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a Family Fun Day at The Liriodendron mansion in Bel Air on Saturday and Independence Day celebrations in Havre de Grace’s and Edgewood on Sunday.

Friday, June 30

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 30

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, June 30

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, July 1

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, July 1

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, July 1

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Family Fun Day at The Liriodendron, July 1

The Liriodendron Foundation is hosting a Family Fun Day July 1. The free community event will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine. Start your Independence Day weekend with family activities at the Liriodendron: Games ~ American Indian exhibits. See artists at work; kids can make their own “plein air” painting. Popcorn & lemonade. Tour the beautiful country estate of Johns Hopkins Hospital co-founder, Dr. Howard Kelly, where his family of 9 children spent their summers. No registration required. The Liriodendron mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air.

Sunday, July 2

Havre de Grace Hometown Heroes Independence Day Celebration, July 2

The Havre de Grace Hometown Heroes Independence Day Celebration starts at 8 a.m. July 2. The Weedon-Elliott VFW 8126 Hometown Heroes Breakfast will be held at the Havre de Grace Community Center at 100 Lagaret Lane. Tickets are $8 at the Havre de Grace Visitor Center. The parade starts at 2 p.m. on Union Avenue and is followed by the downtown block party at 4 p.m. The Amish Outlaws will perform a free live concert at 7 p.m. at Hutchins Park. The Independence Day Celebration ends with the Havre de Grace fireworks display, starting at approximately 9:15 p.m.; fireworks will be launched for the first time this year from a barge off Concord Point and will be visible throughout the city. Anyone interested in volunteering or participating in the 2017 Hometown Heroes Independence celebration, should visit havredegracejuly4.org/application.

Edgewood and Joppatowne Independence Day celebration, July 2

Edgewood and Joppatowne celebrate Independence Day July 2, with a 6 p.m. parade in Edgewood. The parade starts on Fern Drive at Cedar Drive and continues onto Hanson Road, across Edgewood Road to Hornbeam Road, then to Rosewood Drive and back to Cedar Drive. The Oxford Brass Band will perform a concert 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Edgewood High School soccer field, 2415 Willoughby Beach Road. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic.

Belle Aire Market, July 2

The Belle Aire Market returns to Office Street in downtown Bel Air 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 2. The market is a seasonal open air market featuring antiques and finely crafted artisan items. With the original spelling of our dear town, The Belle Aire Market evokes feelings of a Parisian bazaar right here in Downtown Bel Air. Brought to you by The Mill of Bel Air. Some of the treasures you will find will include, antique/vintage: housewares, furniture, industrial materials, linens, clothing, jewelry, and home décor; handmade: artwork, jewelry, clothing, outerwear, stationary, bath products, decorations, candles, lawn art, baby clothes, and much more. We encourage our visitors to experience The Belle Aire Market and then continue down Main & Bond Street to explore the shops, boutiques and restaurants that Downtown Bel Air has to offer. Pets are welcome! More infomation, including vendors applications, can be found herehttp://belairmaryland.org/belle-aire-market/.

“Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra July 2

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra July 2 . The eight summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing . About Tall in the Saddle: “From steel drums to stilt walkers, Trinidad and Tobago provides lively entertainment for the whole family and brings the festive music of the Caribbean to the heart of Harford County. www.facebook.com/TrinidadandTobagoBaltimoreSteelOrchestra/ . ” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts

Coming next . . .

Bel Air’s Independence Day celebration, July 4 The theme for the Bel Air Independence Day Committee’s Fourth of July festivities is “One From Many: Celebrating the Creation of the United States.” Details on the full day of Fourth of July celebrations from the Flag Raising to the Fireworks can be found on the Bel Air Independence Day Committee website at: www.BelAirJuly4.org. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Idlewild Street and South Main Street, proceed up Main Street through downtown Bel Air and end at Gordon Street. The 2017 fireworks will be launched from Rockfield Park. For a map of safe viewing areas, visit http://www.belairjuly4.org/innerpages/mapfireworks.html. Bel Air High School Athletic Boosters Club’s All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast, July 4 The Bel Air High School Athletic Boosters Club, in co-ordination with the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, will be sponsoring the traditional All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast in the Bel Air High School Cafeteria from 7:00am to 11:00am on July 4th. In addition to the traditional blueberry pancakes, chocolate chips pancakes will be offered, along with sausage, coffee and juice. Admission is $8.00 for adults and $5.00 children under 10 years of age. A portion of the proceeds will go back to the Bel Air Independence Day Committee to help in the planning and execution of the next year’s 4th of July celebration. Kingsville Independence Day Parade, July 4 The Kingsville Independence Day Parade kicks off 10:50 a.m. July 4 at the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company on Bellvue Avenue and proceeds down Bradshaw Road to Jerusalem Road to finish at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Opening ceremonies will be held at the Judges viewing stand at 11 a.m. presided over by Bruce McCubbin, master of ceremonies, with Christina Massimei performing the national anthem along with the Aberdeen High School Band directed by Kaitlyn Wittman. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company Color Guard will present the flag for the Pledge of Allegiance by the Maryland Air National Guard invitee. Pre-parade music and celebration, sponsored by Reds and PNC Bank, begin at 10 a.m. at the Judges viewing stand at the corner of Bradshaw and Jerusalem roads. The hour of entertainment features magician Bill Myers, Baltimore City Pipe Band, the Oriole Bird, Releve Dance & TwirlTasTix baton teams and Triangle Dedication by David Marks and E-Street Dance Academy. There will be no rain date. Bradshaw and Jerusalem Roads will be closed at 9:50 a.m. Visit www.kingsvilleparade.org for details. “Like” www.facebook.com/KingsvilleParade to get up-to-date information for weather-related announcements on parade day.

July 4 light display at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, July 4

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, July 7

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

First Friday’s in Bel Air, July 7

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Friday event comes to the Main Street lot at 29 S. Main St. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 7. Harford County’s best block party, presented by M&T Bank and APG Federal Credit Union Arena, is back! First Fridays features local live music, brought to you by Music Land | Bel Air, MD, a beer and wine garden, food and more. First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) and the admission is always free! This year it will take place at the Main Street Lot commonly referred to as the Main Street Tower Lot. We look forward to seeing you there!

This First Friday will feature:

Local music from SugarJack

Pit beef from Main Street Tower

Face painting provided by Bambini Family Entertainment, Inc.

Kona Ice of Bel Air, MD

All tips collected will benefit a local nonprofit in Bel Air (specific nonprofit TBA).

Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled.

Learn more here http://belairmaryland.org/first-fridays/.

The 24th Annual Summer Swing Golf and Tennis Tournament, July 10

The 24th Annual Summer Swing Golf and Tennis Tournament comes to the Maryland Golf & Country Clubs July 10. Harford County’s premier event includes includes a tennis tournament, 18 holes of golf on one of Harford County’s best courses, a luncheon buffet, a Golfer’s Game Package, awards banquet featuring surf and turf, and prizes to the top players and teams. Proceeds benefit Harford Community College Foundation, Inc. Info: 443-412-2449 or jowilliams@harford.edu

Ayres Chapel Church Annual Fried Chicken Dinner, Aug. 12

Ayres Chapel Church hosts its Annual Fried Chicken Dinner 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 12. Cost: Adults: $12 Child (5-10): $6. Come join us for a delicious meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, local corn on the cob, roll, ice tea or coffee and cake with your family and friends. For more information contact: 717-382-4319 or 410-692-9222 or ayreschapel@verizon.net. Ayres Chapel Church is at 3046 Ayres Chapel Road, White Hall.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

