Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (June 9-11)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Sunsets at the Boulevard free concert at the Boulevard at Box Hill on Friday, the Maryland Faerie Festival at Camp Ramblewood Friday through Sunday and the Down Yonder Music & Heritage Festival at the Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook on Saturday.

Friday, June 9

Outdoor Summer Movie Nights at Shamrock Park featuring “Moana” June 9

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance kicks off its free Outdoor Summer Movie Nights at Shamrock Park with a showing of “Moana” June 9 The event is 7:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Here are the details: Six times a year, our community comes together to watch movies under the stars in Downtown Bel Air. Brought to you by Patient First and Katzen Eye Group, Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Nights are a great time and place to bring the whole family for a fun and free movie night at Shamrock Park with pre-movie entertainment provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission. Our movies are not only free and family friendly (rated pg) but also come with free popcorn sponsored. Free face painting will be provided by Bambini Family Entertainment, Inc. Pre-movie entertainment provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission starts at 7:15pm and the movies start at sunset. We encourage you to park at the Bel Air Garage. All parking is free in Downtown Bel Air after 5pm. See the whole schedule here http://belairmaryland.org/summer-movies/. Shamrock Park is at Lee Way & N Hickory Ave, Bel Air.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, June 9

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Car cruise-in at Lowe’s in Abingdon, June 9

Car cruise-in 5 p.m. June 9 at Lowe’s, 414 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon. The event is free. For details, call 410-627-0027.

Hays-Heighe House open house, June 9

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Sunsets on the Boulevard-Free Live Music, June 9

It’s Back! Sunsets at the Boulevard – free live music! On June 9th grab the family, bring your chairs and blankets to the Boulevard. Relax and enjoy some great music as the sun sets in Harford County. Remember when we used to listen – really listen – to the radio? Remember a time when an eclectic mix of tunes were played by DJ’s and when “electric lunch” or “late nights with” were just as popular as drive-time? If you’re a child of the “radio generation”, you’ll love Remains of Radio: Steve Gambrill will be doing rolling street magic, 6:00pm – Local music talent warms up the stage, remains of Radio 7:00-9:00pm.Family friendly atmosphere! The event will be held near Boston’s Across from Wegmans. Please no alcohol, glass bottles or pets. Food and drinks are available for purchase at local merchants. Please make sure you leave plenty of time to find parking. Concert maybe cancelled due to inclement or severe weather. Do not miss our next event: July 28 – The Klassix. The Boulevard at Box Hill is at 3491 Merchant Boulevard, Abingdon.

Maryland Faerie Festival at Camp Ramblewood in Darlington, June 9-11

Come celebrate the faeries and enjoy the pageantry, magic, music, and mischief at the Maryland Faerie Festival!

We provide an atmosphere and entertainment inspired by Faerie folklore and literature, and, of course, by the Faeries themselves. Yes, we believe in Faeries. The Maryland Faerie Festival promotes the stewardship of nature, outdoor education, and sponsor faerie artists, merchants and entertainment.

Opens Friday, June 9, 2017, at 5 pm for Camping

Saturday, June 10th, 2017, 10 am to 6 pm.

Sunday, June 11th, 2017, 10 am to 5 pm.

Camp Ramblewood

2564 Silver Rd.

Darlington, MD 21034

For details, visit http://marylandfaeriefestival.org/

Saturday, June 10

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, June 10

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, June 10

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Ballet Chesapeake presents “Coppélia” June 10

Ballet Chesapeake (formerly Harford Ballet Company) is proud to announce its upcoming performances of “Coppélia” and a mixed bill of pieces at Bel Air High School on Friday, June 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. For details, visit ow.ly/lVb030aRlx8.

Abingdon Children’s Theater presents “The Lion King Kids”, June 10

The Abingdon Children’s Theater presents “The Lion King Kids” at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 10 at Patterson Mill High School, 85 Patterson Mill Rd., Bel Air. Tickets are $10 and are available online at actheater.seatyourself.biz. The production features 40 area children and is sponsored by The Emmorton Recreation Council.

Down Yonder Music & Heritage Festival, June 10

The Historical Society of Harford County hosts the Down Yonder Music & Heritage Festival noon to 7 p.m. June 10 at the Harford County 4-H Camp and Deer Creek Overlook at 6 Cherry Hill Road in Street. Join us for a music, food and cultural celebration and reunion that honors the “Down Yonders,” the hundreds of families who migrated from the hill country of North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia to Harford County between 1900-1950. These “Eastern Pioneers” changed the face of Harford County for generations to come. Thousands of their descendants live here today. This is a family-friendly event that is open to all. There will be live bluegrass music, jam sessions for everyone to play, exhibits, quilting demonstrations, chair-caning demonstrations, raffles, oral history interview stations and family photo displays. The campgrounds overlook Deer Creek and provide extensive walking trails, picnic pavilions, an air conditioned Lodge, and open space surrounding the 4H Camp.

**Bands Scheduled**

Roger Cline & Stormy Deep

Steve Sadler & Foggy Hollow

Dave DeRan – Late for Supper

So far the food trucks we have set are Crossroad Bistro and Route 40 BBQ… possibly more to come..

Bring a picnic or purchase food from vendors. Cost to attend: $10 per-person. For details, visit https://m.facebook.com/home.php?_rdr#!/events/306899976374352

Sunday, June 11

Hopi Indian Kachina Doll Exhibit, June 11

Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details visit Richard “Coach” Slutzky, President of the Harford County Council will give a presentation on Hopi Indian Style Kachina Dolls at the L He’s a collector and carver of the dolls and has studied the Hopi Indian culture for many years. The opening reception is June 11. Gallery hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. TheFor details visit http://www.liriodendron.com/index.php/event-calendar/upcoming-events/27-hopi-indian-kachina-doll-exhibit

The Belle Aire Market, June 11

The Belle Aire Market comes to Office Street in downtown Bel Air 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11. Here are the details: The Belle Aire Market returns to Downtown Bel Air! The market is a seasonal open air market featuring antiques and finely crafted artisan items. With the original spelling of our dear town, The Belle Aire Market evokes feelings of a Parisian bazaar right here in Downtown Bel Air. Brought to you by The Mill of Bel Air. Some of the treasures you will find will include, antique/vintage: housewares, furniture, industrial materials, linens, clothing, jewelry, and home décor; handmade: artwork, jewelry, clothing, outerwear, stationary, bath products, decorations, candles, lawn art, baby clothes, and much more. We encourage our visitors to experience The Belle Aire Market and then continue down Main & Bond Street to explore the shops, boutiques and restaurants that Downtown Bel Air has to offer. Pets are welcome!

Coming next . . .

Greek Festival at The John Carroll School, June 16, 17 & 18

Saints Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church hosts its annual Greek Festival June 16, 17 & 18 at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. The event features Greek food and desserts, beer, wine and liquor, Greek music, amusements for kids, silent auction and vendors. Admission is free and free parking is available on site. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 16, noon to 10 p.m. June 17 and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 18. The festival will be held rain or shine. For more information, visit www.stsmm.org or call 410-457-0303.

Hosanna School Museum’s Juneteenth celebration, June 17

As part of its 150th anniversary, Hosanna School Museum will hold a Juneteenth celebration festival on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 2424 Castleton Road in Darlington. The festival is open to the public and free of charge. For details: http://ow.ly/928e30bM8Rl

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, June 25

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, July 7

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp

