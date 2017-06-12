Tickets for the Harford County Public Library Foundation’s annual gala go on sale Aug. 14

Tickets for the Harford County Public Library Foundation’s annual gala themed “La La Library: An Evening in the Stacks” go on sale Aug. 14. Here are the details:

Harford County Public Library Foundation Announces 2017 Gala Theme–La La Library

Tickets go on sale August 14 at 11:04 a.m.

Belcamp, Md., June 12, 2017 — Harford County Public Library Foundation announced the theme for this year’s 13th annual gala–La La Library: An Evening in the Stacks. The gala will be held Saturday, November 4, at 7 p.m. at the Abingdon Library.

The gala sells out quickly each year. Tickets, $125 each, go on sale Monday, August 14, at 11:04 a.m. and will be available at eveninginthestacks.org. The gala is Harford County Public Library Foundation’s signature event and welcomes more than 600 guests each year.

The evening features an extensive menu of hors d’oeuvres, drinks and entertainment by Mood Swings plus a live and silent auction. The theme, La La Library, focuses on the timeless and classic “Old Hollywood” song and dance days.

Among the live auction items are a “Hearts on Fire” one carat diamond necklace handcrafted in 18KT white gold, valued at $8,000, and donated by Saxon’s Diamond Centers.

​The honorary chairs of La La Library are The Kelly Group’s Bryan and Katherine Kelly. Presenting Sponsors are Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts, Saxon’s Diamond Centers and Waste Industries. Headlining Sponsors are The Daily Record, Events By I Did It Myself, Frank Hajek and Associates, I95 Business, The Kelly Group, M&T Bank and WebIXI.

Sponsorships, which include tickets to the gala, are available and start at just $750. To purchase a sponsorship, contact Nina Depkin at depkinn@hcplonline.org.

Proceeds from the event will support a wide range of programs and resources including new technologies, community outreach and STREAM programs, and innovative new spaces and collections that will offer customers of all ages the opportunity to explore, create, discuss and learn.

For more information about La La Library, visit eveninginthestacks.org.

The Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of the Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

​Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 185,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 3.8 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.