UM Upper Chesapeake Health appoints Andrew Heath, M.D. to its board of directors

UM Upper Chesapeake Health Appoints New Board Member

Andrew Heath, M.D., a board certified anesthesiologist, has been appointed to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) board of directors. Dr. Heath serves as the medical staff representative to the board for the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital campus. In addition, he also serves on the board of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation.

He has been a member of the UM UCH medical staff since 2011.

Dr. Heath received his Doctor of Medicine degree in 2006 from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. He completed his anesthesiology residency at the University of Maryland Medical Center and his pediatric anesthesiology fellowship at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

“Dr. Heath’s leadership and guidance will be of great assistance to us as we strive to make Harford County the healthiest community in Maryland,” said Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of UM UCH. “We are fortunate to have Dr. Heath serving on our board of directors.”