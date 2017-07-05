Community Foundation of Harford County awards scholarships to four local students

The Community Foundation of Harford County recently awarded four scholarships to students from Aberdeen, Bel Air, Harford Technical and North Harford high schools. Here are the details:

Bel Air, Md., June 30, 2017 — Community Foundation of Harford County awarded four scholarships at the end of the academic year.

Aberdeen High School graduate Sara Marie Decker received the $1,000 Collin J. Haller Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a health-related bachelor’s degree. Decker will attend Wheaton College in the fall, where she will study applied health sciences.

Bel Air High School graduate Nicholas Robert Sulzbach received the $2,000 Edward V. Goetz Environmental Science Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a student who is pursuing an environmental career that requires higher education or advanced training. Sulzbach will study environmental science at Towson University.

Harford Technical High School graduate Morgan A. Phillips received the $500 Dr. and Mrs. Richard Cook Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a Harford Tech graduate pursuing a higher education degree in agri-business and/or veterinary science. Phillips will attend Towson University, where she will study biology with an organism biology/ecology track.

North Harford High School graduate Ada Marie Heinze received the $300 Charles Eshinsky Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering and/or math (STEM). Heinze will study engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology.

The scholarships are presented through the generosity of the foundation’s donor-advised funds. Nearly 70 students applied for scholarships.

“We are so pleased to award these scholarships to some of Harford County’s best and brightest students,” said Brigitte Peters, executive director of Community Foundation of Harford County. “Through the scholarships, our donors are making real and lasting impact and change in our community.”

