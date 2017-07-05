Harford Community Action Agency’s executive director, Pamela J. Craig, has been elected to the Maryland Community Action Partnership board. Here are the details:

Harford Community Action Agency’s Executive Director Elected to Maryland Community Action Partnership Board

Pamela J. Craig will serve as an at-large executive committee board member

Edgewood, Md., July 3, 2017 — Harford Community Action Agency’s executive director, Pamela J. Craig, has been elected to the Maryland Community Action Partnership board as an at-large executive committee member.

Maryland Community Action Partnership serves as the united voice for low-income individuals and families in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Delaware. As a member of the executive committee, Craig and her board colleagues will act on behalf of the partnership and make decisions in the best interest of its members and the community action network.

Craig has been executive director of Harford Community Action Agency for the past two years. Over that time, she has extended the agency’s hours to make it more convenient for clients to access services, arranged on-site GED classes with Harford Community College, provided case management opportunities at Aberdeen, Edgewood and Joppa libraries, offered free income tax assistance to more than 600 clients through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and combined the agency’s Homeless Services and Family and Financial Development departments to create the Supportive Services Program.

“Pam Craig is a strong addition to our executive committee board,” said Angela Martin, executive director of Maryland Community Action Partnership. “Our executive board members ‘steer the ship’ by providing direction and priorities for the association. We come together to share resources, best practices, opportunities and solutions to challenges. Pam and her work at the Harford Community Action Agency will be of great help to us as we collectively address challenges specific to our network which helps low-income individuals and families.”

Harford Community Action Agency provides assistance to Harford County individuals and families who are experiencing financial hardships in meeting their housing, food, energy/heating and/or budget and family counseling needs. The agency supports and encourages individuals and families on their path to self-sufficiency. For more information about the Harford Community Action Agency, visit harfordcaa.org. For more information about the Maryland Community Action Partnership, visit maryland-cap.org.