Harford County Farm Fair comes to Harford County Equestrian Center July 24, features kick-off concert by Eric Paslay at APGFCU Arena July 21

Cheers to 30 Years: Harford County’s Farm Fair Celebrates 30 Years with New Attractions, Kick-off Concert

BEL AIR, Md., (July 10, 2017) – Harford County’s beloved Farm Fair is celebrating 30 years with exciting new attractions, extended hours, lower prices and a kick-off concert on July 21 featuring Nashville recording artist Eric Paslay. The annual fair highlights Harford County’s heritage and agricultural roots. This year’s fair will run from Monday, July 24 through Saturday, July 29 at the Harford County Equestrian Center located at 608 N. Tollgate Road in Bel Air, Md. 21014.

“The Harford County Farm Fair is a popular favorite with visitors and local citizens alike,” said Greg Pizzuto, executive director of the tourism nonprofit Visit Harford. “This year’s festivities promise to be the best yet!”

Kicking off the fair will be a country music concert featuring multiple artists on Friday, July 21 at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena. Singer/songwriter Eric Paslay, best known for his hits “Friday Night” and “Song about a Girl,” will headline this high-energy show including Jamie O’Neal and Bobby & Teddi Cyrus. Tickets start as low as $15 online at http://www.apgfcuarena.com/events/2017/eric-paslay-concert

The nonprofit Visit Harford and county government are presenting the concert.

At the Farm Fair, new events will include a “Chef’s Challenge” for local well-known chefs to create original dishes from baskets of locally grown food, similar to the Food Network TV show, “Chopped.” The Marvelous Mutts, a wacky performing rescue dog show, are also sure to entertain, and a regional Mounted Cowboy Shooting Association competition will thrill spectators in a first for Harford County. New attractions will include a carnival from Oscar’s Entertainment with a lighted Ferris wheel and ride-all-day tickets available on Monday. Delicious new foods and local beer and wine for adults are not to be missed.