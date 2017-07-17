Harford County Farm Fair comes to Harford County Equestrian Center July 24, features kick-off concert by Eric Paslay at APGFCU Arena July 21

The Harford County Farm Fair comes to Harford County Equestrian Center next Monday and features a kick-off concert by Nashville recording artist Eric Paslay at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena this Friday. Here are the details county officials sent along:
Cheers to 30 Years: Harford County’s Farm Fair Celebrates 30 Years with New Attractions, Kick-off Concert
BEL AIR, Md., (July 10, 2017) – Harford County’s beloved Farm Fair is celebrating 30 years with exciting new attractions, extended hours, lower prices and a kick-off concert on July 21 featuring Nashville recording artist Eric Paslay. The annual fair highlights Harford County’s heritage and agricultural roots. This year’s fair will run from Monday, July 24 through Saturday, July 29 at the Harford County Equestrian Center located at 608 N. Tollgate Road in Bel Air, Md. 21014.
“The Harford County Farm Fair is a popular favorite with visitors and local citizens alike,” said Greg Pizzuto, executive director of the tourism nonprofit Visit Harford. “This year’s festivities promise to be the best yet!”
Kicking off the fair will be a country music concert featuring multiple artists on Friday, July 21 at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena. Singer/songwriter Eric Paslay, best known for his hits “Friday Night” and “Song about a Girl,” will headline this high-energy show including Jamie O’Neal and Bobby & Teddi Cyrus. Tickets start as low as $15 online at http://www.apgfcuarena.com/events/2017/eric-paslay-concert
The nonprofit Visit Harford and county government are presenting the concert.
At the Farm Fair, new events will include a “Chef’s Challenge” for local well-known chefs to create original dishes from baskets of locally grown food, similar to the Food Network TV show, “Chopped.” The Marvelous Mutts, a wacky performing rescue dog show, are also sure to entertain, and a regional Mounted Cowboy Shooting Association competition will thrill spectators in a first for Harford County. New attractions will include a carnival from Oscar’s Entertainment with a lighted Ferris wheel and ride-all-day tickets available on Monday. Delicious new foods and local beer and wine for adults are not to be missed.
Fair-goers will also enjoy traditional favorites including the Lucas Oil Truck and Tractor Pull, an antique tractor pull, draft horse pulling contest, mechanical bull rides, farm animals, 4-H displays and livestock auction. The free “Kidway” activities and inflatables will delight the little ones, while artisan exhibits, live animals, a straw maze, farm vehicles and more will appeal to all ages.
This year’s lower prices mean the whole family can come together because kids under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult. Adult tickets are $5 Monday – Thursday and $8 on Friday and Saturday. Military members pay $5 all days. The fair runs Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, or to volunteer during the fair, visit the Farm Fair web site at www.farmfair.org or email info@farmfair.org.
“We’re sending out cheers to 30 years of the Harford County Farm Fair,” Amy McClaskey, co-chair of the Farm Fair, said . “We hope everyone will join us for the kick-off concert and keep the celebration going all week long!”