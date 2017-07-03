Harford Day School students take top honors in the Sons of the American Revolution poster contest

LOCAL STUDENTS PLACE IN SAR CONTEST AND MOVE ON TO STATE AND NATIONAL COMPETITION

Bel Air, MD, June 28, 2017—The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Colonel Aquila Hall Chapter is pleased to announce that six students from Harford Day School placed 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in both the Brochure and Poster Contests. In the Poster Contest, Jasmine Flowers took 1st place, Clare Ballweber received 2nd place, and Julia Wilkes placed 3rd. In the Brochure Contest, Hannah Ezell placed 1st, Arran Goldman received 2nd place, and

Mackenzie Newburg-Synder took 3rd. Both first place winners in the local chapter competition went on to compete in the Maryland State contests. Miss Ezell, having won first place in the Maryland State competition, has gone on to compete in the National contest, and the winner will be determined later this summer.

The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) sponsors several annual awards programs that allow students and educators to become more involved and engaged in the American Revolutionary period. These awards encourage civic responsibility and duty, creative and effective teaching practices for the classroom, and a deeper understanding of the complicated issues surrounding the war for American Independence.

The Harford County local chapter of SAR, the Colonel Aquila Hall Chapter, was first organized and chartered on September 10, 1920. It was the first SAR Chapter in the State of Maryland. The Chapter namesake, Colonel Aquila Hall (1727-1779), was High Sheriff of Baltimore County, served in the Maryland House of Burgesses, and was the Colonel of the Upper Battalion of Harford County during the Revolutionary War. He was Chairman of the Committee that wrote and signed the famous Bush Declaration in March 1775. Aquila Hall was one of the Lord Justices of Harford County and the most prominent and influential man of his time. His mansion, “Sophia’s Dairy,” built in 1768, still stands near Belcamp, Maryland. Col. Aquila Hall died in 1779.