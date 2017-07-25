HCPS College & Career Fair comes to Harford Community College APGFCU Arena Oct. 11

The Harford County Public Schools is hosting its annual College & Career Fair Oct. 11. Here are the details:

Students and their parents are invited to attend the annual HCPS College & Career Fair on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena.

Visit with representatives from more than 120 colleges, universities, trade schools and the Armed Forces. You will also have the opportunity to speak with local businesses about career opportunities in technical, business and STEM fields. In addition, there will be a NCAA/NJCAA Student-Athlete Eligibility Seminar for student athletes.

The fair modernizes college admissions, making the process easier and more cost-effective by bringing students, parents, counselors, and colleges together at one location. Last year more than 2,000 students and parents attended the fair!

Visit with representatives from more than 120 colleges, universities, trade schools and the Armed Forces.

Speak with local businesses about careers in technical, business and STEM occupations.

Student Athletes won’t want to miss the NCAA/NJCAA Student-Athlete Eligibility Seminar.

Don’t know how to pay for college? Attend the Financial Aid Seminar for more information!

Chat with students and alumni from various colleges.

Get answers to questions in real time.

Attend informative and helpful seminars 6:15 – 7:00 p.m. Financial Aid Seminar 7:15 – 7:45 p.m. Athlete Eligibility Seminar



For more information, contact your school counseling office. Thank you.