The John Carroll Summer Community Theater presents Peter Pan this weekend. Here are the details:

John Carroll Summer Community Theater presents Peter Pan!

Join us July 21-22 at 7:00 p.m. and July 23 at 2:00 p.m. for the summer performance of Peter Pan – the perfect show for the child in all of us… who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up. Tickets are $16.75 each. Order your tickets today!

The John Carroll School is at E. 703 Churchville Road in Bel Air.