Michael MacPherson, president/CEO of Freedom Federal Credit Union, named to Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s board of directors

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation Appoints MacPherson to Board

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation has appointed Michael MacPherson, president/CEO of Freedom Federal Credit Union, to its board of directors.

The Foundation supports the mission of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health by developing relationships with local citizens and organizations who wish to take part in the expansion and improvement of health care services provided in Harford County.

“We are pleased to have Michael MacPherson join our foundation board,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. “His leadership experience and community involvement will be of great help to us as we strive to provide patients with the highest quality care, in state-of-the-art facilities, using integrated technologies and the most skilled and esteemed physicians and health care providers.”

MacPherson has served as president/CEO of Freedom Federal Credit Union since 2016. He has been with the credit union for 13 years having also served as interim president/CEO and chief operating officer. Prior to joining Freedom Federal Credit Union, he was vice president credit operations/business development for APG Federal Credit Union.

Active in the community, MacPherson is a member of the Credit Union Executive Society and Harford County Chamber of Commerce. He is also a graduate of Harford Leadership Academy.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in personnel management from Towson University.