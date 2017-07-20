SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala is coming up Sept. 16

Tickets are available now for SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala coming up Sept. 16. Here are the details provided:

Join SARC for the Annual Balloon Glow Gala:

A Mardi Gas Masquerade!

SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala will take place on Saturday, September 16th at the Maryland Golf & Country Clubs! Click here to get tickets!

Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a plated dinner and program kicking off at 7:30 P.M. After dinner, the program will continue outside on the patio with drinks, dancing, dessert, and the famous balloon glow!

Dress is business casual and masks are optional!

Tickets are $135 per person and include admission, a plated dinner, and open bar! This event WILL sell out, click here to get your tickets today!

SARC is also looking for sponsors for the event, click here for more information!