Sharon Lipford of Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil is elected to Harford County Public Library Foundation Board

Belcamp, Md., July 20, 2017 — Harford County Public Library Foundation elected Sharon M. Lipford, LSCW-C, to the board for a three-year term.

Lipford is the executive director of Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil. She previously served as deputy director of the Harford County Department of Community Services and as executive director of the Office on Mental Health/Core Service Agency in Harford County.

Active in the community, Lipford has served on the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team as the mental health liaison for the past 10 years. She also chairs the Harford County Local Health Improvement Coalition for Behavioral Health and serves on the Harford County United Way Partnership Board.

A licensed clinical social worker with more than 27 years of experience, Lipford holds a master’s degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

“Sharon’s dedication and work to improve the Harford County community makes her a strong addition to the foundation board,” said President Mark DiBerardino. “Our mission includes work with public and private resources to build a well-respected, innovative library system that is responsive to community needs. Sharon’s health care experience will augment our board and support our mission.”

Harford County Public Library Foundation is led by a 21-member board of directors, representing community and business leaders in Harford County. Through corporate sponsorships, individual giving, special events and grants, the foundation is able to support programs and initiatives such as new technology, early literacy, summer and winter reading programs, STREAM (STEM plus Reading and Art), Silver Reader, author discussions and more. The foundation’s signature fundraiser is its annual gala, An Evening in the Stacks (on November 4; this year’s theme is La La Library), when the Abingdon Library is transformed for an evening of food, drinks, music and dancing. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.