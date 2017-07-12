Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (July 14-16)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a free showing of the movie “Minions” in Shamrock Park on Friday, a free concert by Fast Eddie & the Slowpokes also in Shamrock Park on Sunday and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County’s Catch-A-Pig 5K and Bacon Stroll 1K also on Sunday.

Friday, July 14

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, July 14

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, July 14

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s free Summer Movie Night event features “Minions”, July 14

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s free Summer Movie Night event continues July 14 with a showing of the movie “Minions”. The event is 7:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. at Shamrock Park in Bel Air. Here are the details: Six times a year, our community comes together to watch movies under the stars in Downtown Bel Air. Brought to you by Patient First and Katzen Eye Group, Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Nights are a great time and place to bring the whole family for a fun and free movie night at Shamrock Park with pre-movie entertainment provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission. Our movies are not only free and family friendly (rated pg) but also come with free popcorn sponsored. Free face painting will be provided by Bambini Family Entertainment, Inc.. Pre-movie entertainment provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission starts at 7:15pm and the movies start at sunset. We encourage you to park at the Bel Air Garage. All parking is free in Downtown Bel Air after 5pm. See the whole schedule here http://belairmaryland.org/summer-movies/.

Saturday, July 15

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, July 15

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, July 15

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, July 16

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Fast Eddie and the Slowpokes July 16

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Fast Eddie and the Slowpokes July 16. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

Mambo Combo performs at Ladew Topiary Gardens, July 16

The “Groovin’ in the Grass Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Mambo Combo July 16. The eight summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing. About Mambo Combo: “Don an Hawaiian shirt and join us for Baltimore’s “best party band” kicking it up with soca, samba and Tango, and laced with Caribbean and Latin sounds. www.mambocombo.com” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts

Catch-A-Pig 5K and Bacon Stroll 1K, July 16

The Catch-A-Pig 5K and Bacon Stroll 1K hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County is 8 a.m. to noon July 16 at the MA & PA Trail Williams Street Trail Head, Bel Air. It’s not just a 5K race – it’s a CHASE! Benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Harford County. This family-friendly event will have you “squealing” with delight while you help raise money for a good cause. Register to run or walk for only $25! Kids 12 & under registered as “pigs” run for just $20 and receive a FREE T-Shirt! We’ve got prizes and awards too! Sign up at: run signup.com/catchapig

Coming next . . .

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features The Borowsky Family and Intermuse Festival July 19

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features The Borowsky Family and Intermuse Festival July 19. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Duke Thompson & Friends July 23

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Duke Thompson & Friends July 23. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Harford Youth Jazz Ensemble July 26

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Harford Youth Jazz Ensemble July 26. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Maryland Defense Force Band July 30

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Maryland Defense Force Band July 30. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Regents of Jazz Aug. 2

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Regents of Jazz Aug. 2. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Aug. 4

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Don McAvoy & The Great Whatever® Aug. 6

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Don McAvoy & The Great Whatever®Aug. 6. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition Aug. 9

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition Aug. 9. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

Ayres Chapel Church Annual Fried Chicken Dinner, Aug. 12

Ayres Chapel Church hosts its Annual Fried Chicken Dinner 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 12. Cost: Adults: $12 Child (5-10): $6. Come join us for a delicious meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, local corn on the cob, roll, ice tea or coffee and cake with your family and friends. For more information contact: 717-382-4319 or 410-692-9222 or ayreschapel@verizon.net. Ayres Chapel Church is at 3046 Ayres Chapel Road, White Hall.

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Philadelphia Freedom Chorus Aug. 13

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Philadelphia Freedom Chorus Aug. 13. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Sept. 1

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

Ongoing . . .

