Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (July 21-23)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Harford County Farm Fair’s kick-off concert featuring Eric Paslay at the Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena Friday night and on Sunday, guided tours of historic Tudor Hall and concerts at Shamrock Park and Ladew Topiary Gardens.

Friday, July 21

Eric Paslay concert at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena, July 21

Kicking off the Harford County Farm Fair will be a country music concert featuring multiple artists on Friday, July 21 at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena. Singer/songwriter Eric Paslay, best known for his hits “Friday Night” and “Song about a Girl,” will headline this high-energy show including Jamie O’Neal and Bobby & Teddi Cyrus. Tickets start as low as $15 online at http://www.apgfcuarena.com/events/2017/eric-paslay-concert

John Carroll Summer Community Theater presents Peter Pan July 21-23

John Carroll Summer Community Theater presents Peter Pan! Join us July 21-22 at 7:00 p.m. and July 23 at 2:00 p.m. for the summer performance of Peter Pan – the perfect show for the child in all of us… who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up. Tickets are $16.75 each. Order your tickets today! The John Carroll School is at 703 Churchville Road in Bel Air. http://ow.ly/OzJe30dN3Ba

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, July 21

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, July 21

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, July 22

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, July 22

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, July 22

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, July 23

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Duke Thompson & Friends July 23

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Duke Thompson & Friends July 23. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

Guided Tours of the Historic Tudor Hall, July 23

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tours starts at 1 pm and 2 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

“Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Don’t Stop Band July 23

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Don’t Stop Band July 23. The eight summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing . About Don’t Stop Band: “This high energy rock and roll band features saxophones, keyboards and stellar vocal harmony leaving audiences wanting more. You’ll be shouting “Don’t Stop!” www.dontstopband.com . ” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts

Coming next . . .

Harford County Farm Fair, July 24-29

Harford County’s beloved Farm Fair is celebrating 30 years with exciting new attractions, extended hours, lower prices and a kick-off concert on July 21 featuring Nashville recording artist Eric Paslay. The annual fair highlights Harford County’s heritage and agricultural roots. This year’s fair will run from Monday, July 24 through Saturday, July 29 at the Harford County Equestrian Center located at 608 N. Tollgate Road in Bel Air, Md. 21014. For details, visit www.farmfair.org

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Harford Youth Jazz Ensemble July 26

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Harford Youth Jazz Ensemble July 26. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

“Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome July 30

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Tumblehome July 30. The eight summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing . About Tumblehome: “We welcome Tumblehome to Ladew for the first time. This entertaining six-piece band (with horns!) plays rock, soul, blues, and jazz, covering songs from The Band, Otis Redding, Stevie Wonder, the Beatles and more! www.Tumblehomeband.com . ” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Maryland Defense Force Band July 30

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Maryland Defense Force Band July 30. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Regents of Jazz Aug. 2

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Regents of Jazz Aug. 2. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Aug. 4

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Don McAvoy & The Great Whatever® Aug. 6

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Don McAvoy & The Great Whatever®Aug. 6. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

“Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Jody West Band Aug. 6

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Jody West Band Aug. 6. The eight summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing . About Jody West Band: “Reunited and rejuvenated, this local group delivers a diverse repertoire complete with a mixture of blues, swing, pop and classic rock. www.myspace.com/jodywestband . ” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition Aug. 9

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition Aug. 9. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

Ayres Chapel Church Annual Fried Chicken Dinner, Aug. 12

Ayres Chapel Church hosts its Annual Fried Chicken Dinner 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 12. Cost: Adults: $12 Child (5-10): $6. Come join us for a delicious meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, local corn on the cob, roll, ice tea or coffee and cake with your family and friends. For more information contact: 717-382-4319 or 410-692-9222 or ayreschapel@verizon.net. Ayres Chapel Church is at 3046 Ayres Chapel Road, White Hall.

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Philadelphia Freedom Chorus Aug. 13

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Philadelphia Freedom Chorus Aug. 13. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Sept. 1

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala, Sept. 16

SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala will take place on Saturday, September 16th at the Maryland Golf & Country Clubs! Click here to get tickets! Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a plated dinner and program kicking off at 7:30 P.M. After dinner, the program will continue outside on the patio with drinks, dancing, dessert, and the famous balloon glow! Dress is business casual and masks are optional! Tickets are $135 per person and include admission, a plated dinner, and open bar! This event WILL sell out, click here to get your tickets today! SARC is also looking for sponsors for the event, click here for more information!

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

Ongoing . . .

