The 54th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show comes to Tydings Memorial Park Aug. 19 and 20. Here are the details provided:

The 54th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show is the place to be for a Great Weekend of Art and Entertainment for the Whole Family!

The Havre de Grace Art Show is the oldest art event in the region, supporting, inspiring and encouraging cultural arts in Harford County!

Presented by Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace

Sponsored by: Harford County Economic Development, Harford’s Heart Magazine, Klein’s Shop Rite, ArtUnion, Havre de Grace Marine Center

Come celebrate with us! Everyone is invited… Saturday, August 19th 10 am-8:00 pm through Sunday, August 20th 10 am- 5pm.

The show, held in Tydings Memorial Park in historic Havre de Grace, Maryland overlooking the Susquehanna River and the headwaters of Chesapeake Bay, highlights artists, makers and craftsman exhibiting and selling original work. You will find fine arts and handmade crafts including drawing, painting in oils, watercolors or acrylics, fibers, floral, glass, jewelry, handmade soap, metal work, photography, pottery, basketry, ceramics, sculpture, and woodworking. Food featuring local restaurants and various dessert vendors, entertainment and fun for the whole family! No admission.

For more information call 410-939-9342 or email hdgartshow@gmail.com

Driving Directions: Take I-95, Havre de Grace Exit 89 (follow the art show signs)

Boaters Welcome. Handicapped Accessible. Parking available.

ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT SCHOLARSHIPS & COMMUNITY SERVICE

Like Havre de Grace Art Show on facebook Website: Hdgartshow.org

54th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show Entertainment Schedule

Saturday, August 19

10:00 – 11:30 am Shepherd’s Grass – Bluegrass/ Gospel Stage

Noon – 2:00 pm Blue Healer – Southern Rock/ Blues Stage

3:00 – 5:00 pm No Pro Bono – Rock/ Country/ Pop Stage

6:00- 8:00 pm LIX – Classic Rock Stage

Children’s Entertainment

Noon- 4:00 pm Dana Lanchek – Art Projects Children’s Tent

Noon- 4:00 pm Katy Lanchak – Face Painting Children’s Tent

Sunday, August 20

10:00 – 11:30 am Andy McIntire/ Bagpipes & Drums Stage

Noon – 1:30 pm Trish Curreri- Party with Patsy Cline Stage

2:00 – 4:00 pm Chris Monaghan – Guitar, Acoustic Pop Stage

Children’s Entertainment

Noon- 4:00 pm Cliff Giles – Drum Making & Drumming Children’s Tent

Noon- 4:00 pm Dana Lanchek – Art Projects Children’s Tent

Noon- 4:00 pm Katy Lanchak – Face Painting Children’s Tent

Mount Felix Wine Tasting at the Havre de Grace Art Show! Saturday, August 19 from 3-8 pm. Enjoy tasting 5 wines for $12 and receive a complimentary Mount Felix glass. Tickets are available that day at Mount Felix booth in fenced area or at the Soroptimist canopy next to the gazebo in Tydings Park. To preorder tickets email: mountfelix@gmail.com.