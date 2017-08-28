Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding’s seventh annual fundraiser “Stirrup the Dust” is coming up Sept. 29

“Stirrup the Dust,” the seventh annual fundraiser for Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, is coming up Sept. 29 at Pond View Farm in White Hall. Here are the details:

STIRRUP THE DUST for Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding (CTR)

Folks will be “stirring up the dust” on Friday, September, 29, 2017 at Pond View Farm in White Hall at the 7th Annual Fundraiser to benefit CTR, a premier equine based learning and healing center located in Jarrettsville, MD. CTR offers therapeutic riding, equine-assisted learning activities for all ages, horse-powered learning for children and hippotherapy (physical therapy on horseback.) Equine assisted learning activities include a variety of farm-based equine experiences such as team building, leadership, bereavement support, women’s programming, and the Horses & Heroes for veterans and/or Gold Star Families. Off-site programs include horse-powered learning at schools, libraries and early learning centers as well as the CTR Pony Express which takes CTR horses into the community to visit those who reside in assisted living, nursing homes, hospitals, etc.

STIRRUP THE DUST is a casual and fun event featuring delicious BBQ from Sunny Day Cafe, fun foods, signature drinks, music and dancing with Tumble Home, live auction, prizes and more. According to Board President, Nancy Spence “this event is one where you can focus on really enjoying just yourself – – indulging in fun foods and drinks, dancing to a fantastic live band, spending time with some great people and all without having to worry about dressing up. What could be better?” Tickets are $100 each and there are a variety of ticket packages and sponsorships available. Both tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase at CTR’s website: www.ctrchanginglives.org.

Spence added, “the funds raised from this event allow us to provide our unique programs to serve the needs of our community. Last year alone we touched the lives of nearly 700 people in our community with our programs. I have been involved with CTR since it got its start and have served on the Board, as an instructor in training and as an equine experience facilitator. Every encounter is unique, but I am constantly in awe as I witness the positive impact our programs have on those who participate.”

CTR was founded by Cathy Schmidt in 2003, and Cathy has served as the Executive Director since its inception. What started as a hope and a dream has come to provide a full scope of equine services to the community provided by Cathy, part-time staff, a herd of six horses and countless program and instructor volunteers. CTR is a PATH International Member Center located in Jarrettsville, MD. Cathy noted, “We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our community. Anyone that has participated in CTR’s programming has come away with a better awareness of the impact of the work we do as well as experiencing the powerful benefit that connecting with horses can have.”

For additional information, visit www.ctrchaninglives.org or contact Cathy Schmidt at cathy.schmidt@ctrchanginglives.org.