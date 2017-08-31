Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel “Purple Hibiscus” to be featured in One Maryland One Book discussions

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel “Purple Hibiscus” is the featured book for One Maryland One Book discussions to be held at Harford County Public libraries in September and October. Here are the details:

Harford County Public Library Hosts

One Maryland One Book Discussions

Harford County joins thousands of Marylanders who will discuss “Purple Hibiscus”

Belcamp, Md., August 31, 2017 — Harford County Public Library will host several book discussions in September and October about the 2017 One Maryland One Book selection, “Purple Hibiscus,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

“Purple Hibiscus” is a novel about the emotional turmoil of adolescence, the powerful bonds of family and the bright promise of freedom.

The book discussions start September 11 and end October 26. Information on dates, times and meeting locations may be found at hcplonline.org.

In addition, “Purple Hibiscus” is part of the Wandering Books program. Copies of the “Purple Hibiscus” will be placed throughout the community. Those who find them are asked to read the book and follow the directions on the inside cover to help spread the love of reading. Clues to find copies of the “Purple Hibiscus” may be found on the library’s Facebook page @hcplonline.

“We are pleased to provide opportunities for our Harford County community to be part of the One Maryland One Book discussions,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Every year One Maryland One Book provides an opportunity for all of us to engage in a work of literature that is thought-provoking and insightful.”

One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities and is offered in Harford County by Harford County Public Library and its partners, Harford County Department of Community Services and Harford Community College Library.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.