The Community Foundation of Harford County has elected board officers and added two new members to its board. Here are the details provided:

Community Foundation of Harford County Elects New Board Officers

Two new members also join the board

Bel Air, Md., August 9, 2017 — Community Foundation of Harford County has elected board officers and added two new members to its board.

Jayne Klein, a registered dietitian with Klein’s ShopRite, was elected president of the board. Ken Ferrara, vice president and executive director of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, was elected vice president; M. Scott Elliott, vice president of Harford Bank, treasurer; and Carolyn Pizzuto, community volunteer, secretary.

Elected to the Community Foundation of Harford County’s board were The Honorable Mary-Dulany James, Esq., partner with James and Zink, and Mike Allen, executive vice president at Harford Bank.

Community Foundation of Harford County board members promote and increase charitable giving by building and managing endowments and gifts to meet the present and emerging needs of Harford County and its nonprofit community.

“We are so fortunate to have leaders who share a passion for making real and lasting change right here in our community,” said Brigitte Peters, executive director of the Community Foundation of Harford County. “Our board works tirelessly to assist donors who want to give back through causes that are important to them, to make the community stronger.”

Founded in 2007, Community Foundation of Harford County’s vision is to be Harford County’s local resource for informed philanthropy. As one of 15 community foundations in Maryland and more than 700 across the country, Community Foundation of Harford County provides individuals, families and businesses an easy, meaningful and personal way to give back to the community. Careful stewardship of donor gifts ensures that endowment funds grow and continue to serve in perpetuity. For more information about the Community Foundation of Harford County, visit cfharfordcounty.org.