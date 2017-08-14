Harford Land Trust elects vice president, two new members

The Harford Land Trust recently elected a new vice president and two new members to its board. Here are the details provided:

Harford Land Trust elects Diane V. Jones as Vice President, Lee Depkin and Sam Martin to Board

Bel Air, MD, August 10, 2017 – The Harford Land Trust, a local land preservation nonprofit founded in 1991, recently elected Diane V. Jones as Vice President of the Board of Directors.

Jones lives on her family farm near Darlington, Maryland and joined the Trust’s Board in 2013. She is a senior programmer and analyst with the Social Security Administration and is a loyal volunteer at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company in addition to her service to the Harford Land Trust. An avid equestrian and birdwatcher, Jones has enjoyed the preserved land of Harford County her entire life.

Lee Depkin and Sam Martin were also recently elected to the Harford Land Trust Board.

Martin, a lifelong resident of Harford County, is a full time farmer and co-owner of Blue Valley Farms headquartered in Pylesville, Maryland. A dairy farm for years, Blue Valley now grows corn and soybeans on several thousand acres and is also a Pioneer Seed Dealer. Martin has long appreciated the work of the Trust as many of the lands that Blue Valley owns and rents are permanently preserved farms. He will join the Trust’s committee charged with advising and overseeing all land conservation and management activities.

Depkin, of Forest Hill, is a financial analyst with First Home Mortgage. He has long been an integral volunteer with the Harford Land Trust having served as the organization’s bookkeeper and event facilitator for the Trust’s flagship Harvest Moon Dinner and Auction in recent years. Depkin’s financial management experience will be an important asset to the Trust’s fundraising and investment management efforts.

The Harford Land Trust works with landowners, private and public, to conserve land and protect its natural resources, scenic beauty, rural character, and promote a healthy quality of life in Harford County. The organization has directly and indirectly preserved over 11,000 of acres of farmland, forest, and watershed since its founding. The Trust’s signature fundraising event, the Harvest Moon Dinner and Auction, will be held in Bel Air, Maryland on October 21, 2017. Visit www.harfordlandtrust.org for more information, to register for the event, to donate, or to become a member.