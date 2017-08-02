Humane Society of Harford County to host basket bingo fundraiser for homeless animals Aug. 11

The Humane Society of Harford County is hosting a basket bingo fundraiser for homeless animals at Level Volunteer Fire Hall in Havre de Grace on Aug. 11. Here are the details provided:

Basket Bingo Fundraiser for Homeless Animals

Humane Society of Harford County Hosting an Evening of Family-Friendly Fun & Games

Fallston, MD (July 12, 2017) – Friday, August 11, 2017 could be your lucky night, but you have to play to win! That’s when the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC) will open the doors at Level Volunteer Fire Hall for a fun-filled Basket Bingo to raise funds for the thousands of animals it shelters each year. This family-friendly event is open to participants of all ages, featuring prizes donated by local businesses and animal lovers.

Doors open at 6pm and bingo begins at 7pm inside the fire hall located at 3633 Level Village Road in Havre de Grace. Admission is $12 in advance and $15 at the door (or until tickets last). To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.harfordshelter.org or contact Erin Long at 410-836-1090, x106.

Twenty regular games will be offered with game winners getting either all four corners or five spaces in a vertical, horizontal or diagonal line across their card. Two “special” games will be thrown in where players have to achieve special patterns on their cards to win a distinctive themed basket. A third “special game” is a 50/50 with the winner taking home half of the cash raised.

Lite dinner fare, snacks, and baked goods will be offered for sale, and door prizes will be given out over the course of the evening using players’ admission ticket stubs. In addition, fabulous prizes will be raffled including a ski & snowboard package at Liberty Mountain Resort, gift cards, a Maryland themed basket, pet-themed baskets and so much more. Raffle tickets are $3 each, two for $5, or an arm’s length for $10. Bring items from HSHC’s wish list, and receive a free raffle ticket for each item you bring.

There will be many winners at HSHC’s fifth annual Basket Bingo, but the real winners will be the homeless animals at the shelter who benefit from the proceeds raised at this event.