Phoenix Festival Theater to present “The Little Mermaid” at Harford Community College in September

Harford Community College has announced that the Phoenix Festival Theater will present “The Little Mermaid” in its Chesapeake Theater in September. Here are the details provided:

Phoenix Festival Theater in Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid on September 15, 16, 22 & 23 at 7 PM and September 17 & 24 at 2 PM in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. The show will be directed by Laurie Starkey.

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to pursue Prince Eric and leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Come join Flounder the Fish, Scuttle the Seagull, and Sebastian the Crab “Under the Sea” for this magical love story for all ages. Purchase a Magic Circle seat at either matinee performance for a preferred seat, post-show meet and greet with photo opportunity and a special treat bag.

Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid are $16 to $25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation, Inc.

The show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).