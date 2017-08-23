Pop-up discussion, book signing at Abingdon Library to feature WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten Sept. 25

WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten is scheduled to visit the Abingdon Library Sept. 25 to discuss his new book “Leading By Example: A Parental Guide to Teaching and Modeling Christian Faith at Home”. Here are the details provided:

Pop-up Discussion, Book Signing at Abingdon Library Features WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten

Abingdon, Md., August 23, 2017 — A “pop-up” discussion and book signing featuring WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten and his new book, “Leading By Example: A Parental Guide to Teaching and Modeling Christian Faith at Home,” will take place Monday, September 25, at 6 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

In addition to being an Emmy-Award winning broadcaster, Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Tooten is pastor and founder of Harvest Christian Ministries in Overlea. His book is a Christian parenting guide that encourages parents and educators to model their faith to their children.

The book teaches parents about the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual development of their children. It also provides guidance to parents on how to talk to their children about faith and trains parents to share their testimony at home. The book also provides guidance to parents on how to pray with their children.

Tooten holds a Doctor of Ministry from Virginia University of Lynchburg, a Master of Theology from Saint Mary’s Ecumenical Institute and a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University.

At the Abingdon Library, Tooten will discuss his book and provide an opportunity for book purchase ($20 each) and signing.

This event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is suggested and may be made online at hcplonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is committed to connecting people with information and promoting the love of reading in the community. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.