Shops at Bel Air South to host block party Aug. 19

The Shops at Bel Air South are hosting a block party Aug. 19 featuring martial arts classes, an escape room, a mentalist, raffles, prizes and more. Here are the details provided:

Community Invited to Attend the “Block Party” at the Bel Air South Shopping Center August 19

Multiple merchants in the shopping center are participating in the free, family-friendly event

that features food, games, live entertainment and drawings for prizes.

[Bel Air, MD] August 15, 2017—-Saturday shoppers and others looking for something different and affordable to do this Saturday, August 19 can stop by the Shops at Bel Air South from 10:00am to 4:00pm for the strip mall’s first “Block Party.” The free event offers tours and classes from PRO Martial Arts Studio; the opportunity to try a real escape room game from Great Escapes Harford; pizza by Vocelli’s (while supplies last); live entertainment with mentalist Dan Schoener; prize raffles and giveaways from the Bike Doctor and other stores; plus coupons and special offers exclusively for attendees. Pre-registration is required for PRO Martial Arts classes; all other activities are drop in.

Event organizers say the block party started as an open house hosted by PRO Martial Arts and grew from there. PRO Martial Arts studio owner Mike Tagliaferri says, “I asked my business neighbors to help me spread the word about the open house and they were more than happy to do so because we are all small business owners and we try to support each other. In appreciation, I told them we would set out flyers during our event to promote their businesses and that’s when the idea for the block party was born. It’s the first time we have ever done an interactive, group promotion like this, so we are really excited about it.”

Featured activities during the Block Party include:

10:00am-2:50: 40-minute introductory classes at PRO Martial Arts*

11:00am-3:00pm: Photos with PRO Martial Arts Studio mascot “Rocky the Rhino”

12:00-2:00pm: Live entertainments with mentalist Dan Schoener

3:45pm: Raffle Drawings for all Prizes

*To register for PRO Martial Arts classes visit the business’ Facebook page.

The Shops at Bel Air South shopping center is located at 2108 Emmorton Road next to the Festival at Bel Air. Visitors can access the stores via driveways on Emmorton Road between YourSpace Storage and the Burger King; off of Bel Air South Parkway in front of Route 24 Ale House; and off of Blue Spruce Drive next to the Arby’s. Free parking is available in front and back of the stores.