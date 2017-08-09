Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 11-13)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the MD State BBQ Bash in downtown Bel Air on Friday and Saturday, Ayres Chapel Church’s Annual Fried Chicken Dinner on Saturday and a concert by the Philadelphia Freedom Chorus in Shamrock Park on Sunday.
Friday, Aug. 11
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 11
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 11
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Downtown Bel Air Alliance’s Roll Out the Barrel event, Aug. 11
The Downtown Bel Air Alliance’s Roll Out the Barrel, a premium bourbon and cigar event, is scheduled 6 PM – 9 PM Aug. 11 at 2 Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. Here are the details: The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is proud to present the second annual Roll Out the Barrel, a premium bourbon and cigar event brought to you bySpartan Surfaces. Taking place the evening of Friday, August 11 in conjunction with the kick-off of the MD State BBQ Bash, Roll Out the Barrel is an exclusive tasting event that will feature an outstanding selection of the most prestigious bourbons from over a dozen distillers. Attendees will be able to sample and learn about the particular bourbons through the representatives who will be there to educate the bourbon enthusiasts. Tickets to the Roll Out the Barrel are available here http://belairmaryland.org/roll-out-the-barrel/
MD State BBQ Bash, Aug. 11 & 12
MD State BBQ Bash comes to downtown Bel Air Aug. 11 & 12. Named as Harford County’s “Best Event” 2012 – 2016, the MD State BBQ Bash is a barbecue themed street festival featuring the Maryland State BBQ Championship, with more than 50 competition teams from the Mid-Atlantic area and beyond competing for $12,500 in cash prizes and the chance to compete in the annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN and The American Royal in Kansas City, MO. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 11 and noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 12. For details, visit http://belairmaryland.org/md-bbq-bash/
Saturday, Aug. 12
Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Aug. 12
The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html
Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Aug. 12
The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
Ayres Chapel Church Annual Fried Chicken Dinner, Aug. 12
Ayres Chapel Church hosts its Annual Fried Chicken Dinner 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 12. Cost: Adults: $12 Child (5-10): $6. Come join us for a delicious meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, local corn on the cob, roll, ice tea or coffee and cake with your family and friends. For more information contact: 717-382-4319 or 410-692-9222 or ayreschapel@verizon.net. Ayres Chapel Church is at 3046 Ayres Chapel Road, White Hall.
Sunday, Aug. 13
“Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Don’t Stop Band Aug. 13
The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Don’t Stop Band Aug. 13. The eight summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing. About Don’t Stop Band: “This high energy rock and roll band features saxophones, keyboards and stellar vocal harmony leaving audiences wanting more. You’ll be shouting “Don’t Stop!” www.dontstopband.com.” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts
Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Philadelphia Freedom Chorus Aug. 13
The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Philadelphia Freedom Chorus Aug. 13. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.
Coming next . . .
First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Sept. 1
First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.
SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala, Sept. 16
SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala will take place on Saturday, September 16th at the Maryland Golf & Country Clubs! Click here to get tickets! Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a plated dinner and program kicking off at 7:30 P.M. After dinner, the program will continue outside on the patio with drinks, dancing, dessert, and the famous balloon glow! Dress is business casual and masks are optional! Tickets are $135 per person and include admission, a plated dinner, and open bar! This event WILL sell out, click here to get your tickets today! SARC is also looking for sponsors for the event, click here for more information!
Ongoing . . .
