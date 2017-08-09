Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 11-13)

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 11

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 11

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Downtown Bel Air Alliance’s Roll Out the Barrel event, Aug. 11

The Downtown Bel Air Alliance’s Roll Out the Barrel, a premium bourbon and cigar event, is scheduled 6 PM – 9 PM Aug. 11 at 2 Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. Here are the details: The Bel Air Downtown Alliance is proud to present the second annual Roll Out the Barrel, a premium bourbon and cigar event brought to you bySpartan Surfaces. Taking place the evening of Friday, August 11 in conjunction with the kick-off of the MD State BBQ Bash, Roll Out the Barrel is an exclusive tasting event that will feature an outstanding selection of the most prestigious bourbons from over a dozen distillers. Attendees will be able to sample and learn about the particular bourbons through the representatives who will be there to educate the bourbon enthusiasts. Tickets to the Roll Out the Barrel are available here http://belairmaryland.org/roll-out-the-barrel/

MD State BBQ Bash, Aug. 11 & 12

MD State BBQ Bash comes to downtown Bel Air Aug. 11 & 12. Named as Harford County’s “Best Event” 2012 – 2016, the MD State BBQ Bash is a barbecue themed street festival featuring the Maryland State BBQ Championship, with more than 50 competition teams from the Mid-Atlantic area and beyond competing for $12,500 in cash prizes and the chance to compete in the annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, TN and The American Royal in Kansas City, MO. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 11 and noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 12. For details, visit http://belairmaryland.org/md-bbq-bash/