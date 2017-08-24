Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 25-27)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Harford County Restaurant Week, which continues through Sunday, Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Night featuring “Finding Dory” in Shamrock Park Friday and an Invasinators event at Anita Light Estuary Center on Sunday.

Friday, Aug. 25

Harford County Restaurant week continues through Aug. 27

#Harford County Restaurant week continues through Aug. 27. Stop by one or all of the sixteen participating restaurants. View the list of restaurants here: http://harfordcountyrestaurantweek.com/

Summer Movie Night in Shamrock Park features “Finding Dory,” Aug. 25

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance hosts Summer Movie Night featuring “Finding Dory” in Shamrock Park Aug. 25. Event begins at 7:15 p.m. and the movie starts at sunset. Here are the details: Six times a year, our community comes together to watch movies under the stars in Downtown Bel Air. Brought to you by Patient First and Katzen Eye Group, Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Summer Movie Nights are a great time and place to bring the whole family for a fun and free movie night at Shamrock Park with pre-movie entertainment provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission. Our movies are not only free and family friendly (rated pg) but also come with free popcorn sponsored. Free face painting will be provided by Bambini Family Entertainment, Inc. Movie: The LEGO Batman Movie. Thanks to our movie sponsors: Cramer & Noorani Orthodontics, Growing Smiles – Dr. Diana Capobianco, Cat Sense Feline Hospital and Boarding, Inc., American Design & Build, Sylvan Learning Center, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. Pre-movie entertainment provided by the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission starts at 7:15pm and the movies start at sunset. We encourage you to park at the Bel Air Garage. All parking is free in Downtown Bel Air after 5pm. See the whole schedule here http://belairmaryland.org/summer-movies/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 25

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 25

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Aug. 26

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Aug. 26

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Aug. 27

Invasinators event at Anita Light Estuary Center, Aug. 27

Become a part of the volunteer team of invasive plant removers and native plant restorers at Anita Light Estuary Center. Learn why non-native invasive plants are a threat to our ecosystem, how to identify problem plants, and removal and restoration strategies. Wear sturdy shoes, long sleeves, and work gloves for field work in the Reserve. The event is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the center, 700 Otter Point Road in Abingdon. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1843/

Coming next . . .

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Sept. 1

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala, Sept. 16

SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala will take place on Saturday, September 16th at the Maryland Golf & Country Clubs! Click here to get tickets! Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a plated dinner and program kicking off at 7:30 P.M. After dinner, the program will continue outside on the patio with drinks, dancing, dessert, and the famous balloon glow! Dress is business casual and masks are optional! Tickets are $135 per person and include admission, a plated dinner, and open bar! This event WILL sell out, click here to get your tickets today! SARC is also looking for sponsors for the event, click here for more information!

Phoenix Festival Theater to present “The Little Mermaid” at Harford Community College September 15, 16, 22 & 23 and September 17 & 24

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid on September 15, 16, 22 & 23 at 7 PM and September 17 & 24 at 2 PM in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. The show will be directed by Laurie Starkey. Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid are $16 to $25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center. For details, visit ow.ly/guok30eoQs8.

Kinship caregiver conference comes to Edgewood, Sept. 22

“Relatives Matter: Helping You Help Your Family,” an annual conference for kinship caregivers, takes place Friday, September 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The EPICENTER at Edgewood, 1918 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Ytk130eBLPM

WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten visits Abingdon Library to discuss his new book, Sept. 25

A “pop-up” discussion and book signing featuring WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten and his new book, “Leading By Example: A Parental Guide to Teaching and Modeling Christian Faith at Home,” will take place Monday, September 25, at 6 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. For details, visit http://ow.ly/8Os430eDx9c

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp