Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Aug. 4-6)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Fridays events in Bel Air and Havre de Grace, a free showing of “Finding Dory” on the Ripken Stadium scoreboard Saturday and the Jody West Band concert at Ladew Topiary Garden’s “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert Series.

Friday, Aug. 4

First Friday in Bel Air, Aug. 4

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Friday event is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Main Street Lot at 29 S. Main St. in Bel Air. Harford County’s best block party, presented by M&T Bank and APG Federal Credit Union Arena, is back! The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays features local live music, brought to you by Music Land | Bel Air, MD, a beer and wine garden, food and more. First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) and the admission is always free! This year it will take place at the Main Street Lot commonly referred to as the Main Street Tower Lot. We look forward to seeing you there! This First Friday will feature: Local music from Thunderball, Pit beef from Main Street Tower, Face painting provided by Bambini Family Entertainment, Inc., Kona Ice of Bel Air, MD. All tips collected will benefit a local nonprofit in Bel Air (specific nonprofit TBA). Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled. Learn more here http://belairmaryland.org/first-fridays/.

First Friday in Havre de Grace, Aug. 4

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the "Grace Got Talent" Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756. Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Aug. 4 Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for "Half-Off Fridays!" Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information. Hays-Heighe House open house, Aug. 4 The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Aug. 5

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Aug. 5

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Community Movie Night at Ripken Stadium featuring “Finding Dory” Aug. 5

Giant is presenting Community Movie Night at Ripken Stadium Aug. 5 featuring “Finding Dory” on the 1,500-square foot scoreboard. Gates to the free showing open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:05 p.m. Bring a blanket and snack and watch the movie on the outfield grass. Concessions will be available. Chairs, glass, umbrellas, strollers and alcohol are not allowed on the field. Ripken Stadium is at 873 Long Drive in Aberdeen.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Don McAvoy & The Great Whatever® Aug. 6

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features Don McAvoy & The Great Whatever® Aug. 6. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

“Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Jody West Band Aug. 6

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Jody West Band Aug. 6. The eight summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing . About Jody West Band: “Reunited and rejuvenated, this local group delivers a diverse repertoire complete with a mixture of blues, swing, pop and classic rock. www.myspace.com/jodywestband . ” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts

Guided Tours of the Historic Tudor Hall, Aug. 6

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including ‪Edwin Booth and ‪John Wilkes Booth. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and last about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next . . .

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition Aug. 9

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition Aug. 9. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

Ayres Chapel Church Annual Fried Chicken Dinner, Aug. 12

Ayres Chapel Church hosts its Annual Fried Chicken Dinner 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 12. Cost: Adults: $12 Child (5-10): $6. Come join us for a delicious meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, local corn on the cob, roll, ice tea or coffee and cake with your family and friends. For more information contact: 717-382-4319 or 410-692-9222 or ayreschapel@verizon.net. Ayres Chapel Church is at 3046 Ayres Chapel Road, White Hall.

“Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Don’t Stop Band Aug. 13

The “Groovin’ in the Grass” Summer Concert series at Ladew Topiary Gardens features Don’t Stop Band Aug. 13. The eight summer series concerts in the summer series are held in the garden’s Great Bowl on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and students, $5 for children under 12 and children under 2 are free. Tickets are $7 for Ladew members. To buy online, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/summer-concerts-at-ladew/listing . About Don’t Stop Band: “This high energy rock and roll band features saxophones, keyboards and stellar vocal harmony leaving audiences wanting more. You’ll be shouting “Don’t Stop!” www.dontstopband.com . ” Ladew Topiary Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. For more details, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com/EVENT-CALENDAR/Summer-Concerts

Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Philadelphia Freedom Chorus Aug. 13

The Town of Bel Air Summer Concert Series features the Philadelphia Freedom Chorus Aug. 13. The free concert is 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the William A. Humbert Amphitheater at Shamrock Park behind the Bel Air Town Hall at 39 N. Hickory Ave. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bel Air High School Auditorium. Call 410-803-9784 for weather information two hours before the concert. Concerts are sponsored by the Town of Bel Air through the Bel Air Recreation Committee.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Sept. 1

SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala, Sept. 16

SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala will take place on Saturday, September 16th at the Maryland Golf & Country Clubs! Click here to get tickets! Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a plated dinner and program kicking off at 7:30 P.M. After dinner, the program will continue outside on the patio with drinks, dancing, dessert, and the famous balloon glow! Dress is business casual and masks are optional! Tickets are $135 per person and include admission, a plated dinner, and open bar! This event WILL sell out, click here to get your tickets today! SARC is also looking for sponsors for the event, click here for more information!

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp