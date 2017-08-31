Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 1-3)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Friday’s events in downtown Bel Air and Havre de Grace, The Fish, Fowl & Folk Festival in Havre de Grace Saturday and a tour and talk at historic Tudor Hall on Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 1

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Sept. 1

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage. The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

First Friday in Bel Air, Sept. 1

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Friday event is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Main Street Lot at 29 S. Main St. in Bel Air. Harford County’s best block party, presented by M&T Bank and APG Federal Credit Union Arena, is back! The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays features local live music, brought to you by Music Land | Bel Air, MD, a beer and wine garden, food and more. First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) and the admission is always free! This year it will take place at the Main Street Lot commonly referred to as the Main Street Tower Lot. We look forward to seeing you there! This First Friday will feature: Local music fromHeads Up sponsored by Thompson Toyota, Pit beef from Main Street Tower, Face painting provided by Bambini Family Entertainment, Inc., Kona Ice of Bel Air, MD. All tips collected will benefit a local nonprofit in Bel Air (specific nonprofit TBA). Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled. Learn more here http://belairmaryland.org/first-fridays/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 1

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 1

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Bel Air Farmers’ Market, Sept. 2

The Bel Air Farmers’ Market is held 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through November 18 at 2 S. Bond Street, Bel Air. For a list of vendors and information on what’s in season, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com/index.html

Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market, Sept. 2

The Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through November 18. Experience the best of Maryland’s farms at the HdG Farmers Market. We feature a full selection of fresh picked fruit & vegetables, farm raised meats & eggs, baked breads & treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products, and artwork. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Kenny Lattimore & Friends concert, Sept. 2

The Women’s Challenge is hosting a concert featuring Kenny Lattimore & Friends 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Road in Bel Air. Tickets are $50-$175. For details, visit https://www.universe.com/events/kenny-lattimore-friends-tickets-north-bel-air-B8KYHQ

Fish, Fowl & Folk Festival, Sept. 2

The Fish, Fowl & Folk Festival comes to the Concord Point Lighthouse in Havre de Grace 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 2. The event, features live music by Pete Boetsma, John Ruskin, Kaydence and Just Roses & Friends, children’s activities, art and food vendors. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/FishFowlFolkFestival/

Sunday, Sept. 3

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, Sept. 3

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including ‪Edwin Booth and ‪John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm Sept. 3 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Junius Brutus Booth, Jr: The Eldest Brother of John Wilkes Booth, Sept. 3

In his speech, Dave Taylor, creator and administrator of the popular Boothiebarn.com, will discuss the life of Junius Brutus Booth, Jr., pointing out the ways in which he replicated his father and how he reacted to the news that his brother had killed Abraham Lincoln. Talk starts at 2:00 pm Sept. 3 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next

SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala, Sept. 16

SARC’s Annual Balloon Glow Gala will take place on Saturday, September 16th at the Maryland Golf & Country Clubs! Click here to get tickets! Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a plated dinner and program kicking off at 7:30 P.M. After dinner, the program will continue outside on the patio with drinks, dancing, dessert, and the famous balloon glow! Dress is business casual and masks are optional! Tickets are $135 per person and include admission, a plated dinner, and open bar! This event WILL sell out, click here to get your tickets today! SARC is also looking for sponsors for the event, click here for more information!

Phoenix Festival Theater to present “The Little Mermaid” at Harford Community College September 15, 16, 22 & 23 and September 17 & 24

Phoenix Festival Theater will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid on September 15, 16, 22 & 23 at 7 PM and September 17 & 24 at 2 PM in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. The show will be directed by Laurie Starkey. Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid are $16 to $25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center. For details, visit ow.ly/guok30eoQs8.

Guided Tours of the Historic Tudor Hall, Sept. 17

Tour the grounds and first floor of historic Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including ‪Edwin Booth and ‪John Wilkes Booth. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and each lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those age 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email us at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Kinship caregiver conference comes to Edgewood, Sept. 22

“Relatives Matter: Helping You Help Your Family,” an annual conference for kinship caregivers, takes place Friday, September 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The EPICENTER at Edgewood, 1918 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood. For details, visit http://ow.ly/Ytk130eBLPM

WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten visits Abingdon Library to discuss his new book, Sept. 25

A “pop-up” discussion and book signing featuring WBAL-TV’s Tim Tooten and his new book, “Leading By Example: A Parental Guide to Teaching and Modeling Christian Faith at Home,” will take place Monday, September 25, at 6 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. For details, visit http://ow.ly/8Os430eDx9c

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding’s fundraiser “Stirrup the Dust,” Sept. 29

“Stirrup the Dust,” the seventh annual fundraiser for Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, is coming up 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at Pond View Farm in White Hall. This barn-themed event is the 7th Annual fundraiser for CTR and it celebrates the powerful and transformative connection between people and horses! Featured will be BBQ and fun foods from Sunny Day Cafe, live music by Tumble Home, signature drinks, live auction, prizes and more! CTR is a premier equine based therapeutic and learning center located in Harford County and serving the region by providing therapeutic riding, equine assisted learning, and hippotherapy. Individual tickets are $100 each. Ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available at CTR’s website: www.ctrchanginglives.org. For details, visit http://ow.ly/BgYg30eJQUa.

First Fridays in Havre de Grace, Oct. 6

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp