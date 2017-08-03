U.S. Taekwondo Academy students compete at two national championships

Students of the U.S. Taekwondo Academy in Bel Air competed at national championships held in Florida and Michigan in July. Here are the details:

BEL AIR, Maryland (August 2, 2017) – Students of the U.S. Taekwondo Academy competed at two national championships in July. Amateur Athletic Union Taekwondo National Championships which were held at the Broward County Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. USA Taekwondo National Championships were held at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan.

The object of Taekwondo is to land kicks and punches on your opponent’s scoring zones: one point is awarded for a valid kick or punch to the torso, two points for a valid spinning kick, three points for a valid kick to the head and four points for a turning kick to the head.

Three athletes medaled at Nationals this year from our competition team:

Jodi Santiago – Major in US Army

Gold in Olympic Sparring in the Women’s Red Belt Division

Carson Freeman – 1st Degree Black Belt

Bronze in Olympic Sparring in the 15-17 World Class Black Belt Division

Tyrata “Aya” Srisukwattananan – 2nd Degree Black Belt

Bronze in Olympic Sparring in the 8-9 Youth Black Belt Division

“This is the first year we traveled to two national-level tournaments. I am proud of the immense dedication our athletes invested in their training. The amount of work and commitment was doubled this year from athletes to parents. Jodi is a mother of three who is currently undefeated in her division two years in a row. Carson is extremely dedicated to the sport and his Olympic dream is evident in his day-to-day training. Aya started her Taekwondo journey at the age of 3 and is one of our youngest athletes on Team Chang. I am extremely proud of these athletes. All heart and hard work! ” says Senior Master CJ Chang.

U.S. Taekwondo Academy trains an elite competition team, called Team Chang. Team Chang’s athletes range in age from six to over 40.

the U.S. Taekwondo Academy (www.USTAchang.com) is a family-owned and operated Taekwondo chain with locations in Bel Air, MD, Johns Hopkins University, and Fairfax, VA. USTA offers high-caliber Taekwondo instruction to students of all ages: children, teens, adults and families.