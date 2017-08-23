The Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County has awarded 15 grants in 2017, totaling $53,500, to nonprofits serving women, children. More than $250,000 has been donated during the past seven years. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air, Md., August 23, 2017 — The Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County has awarded 15 grants in 2017, totaling $53,500. Over the past seven years, the Women’s Giving Circle has donated more than $250,000 to nonprofits serving women and children in Harford County.

The grantees will be recognized at the group’s general membership meeting September 28 at Harford Community College.

The 2017 grant recipients are: Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford County, $3,000 for the Smart Girls Program that teaches health, fitness, self-esteem and mentoring and provides field trips for 200 girls in the Aberdeen, Edgewood and Havre de Grace communities; CHAR Hope, $5,000 for van operation and maintenance to transport residents to appointments, jobs and health care; Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, $2,595 for its Women in Transition Program that helps those experiencing life changes, abuse, trauma, death of a spouse, unemployment, etc.; and Girls on the Run, $3,000 for its Heart and Sole Program that includes a 5K run, scholarships, programs materials and physical activity for girls in grades 3-8.

Grants were also provided to Habitat for Humanity, $2,500 for its home ownership program that completes its 100th house in Harford County and will be used by a mother and her two children; Harford Community Action Agency, $3,000 for its homeless direct services, which helps 289 women and children apply for housing benefits and job applications; Harford County Education Foundation, $5,000 for its Books in Hand ~ Summer Learning Program that builds learning libraries for 1,200 high poverty youth in grades K-12; Harford Family House, $2,000 for its Health and Fitness Program which provides children and families with supplies and an instructor; Homecoming Project, $3,000 to provide 1,038 meals for women in recovery; and JAMSQUAD, $4,905.88, for its One Kid, One Bike program that rehabs and distributes 150 bicycles to kids for bike stands, toolkits, floor pumps, bike racks and cargo trailer.

Recipients also include Ladew Gardens, $5,000 for its Budding Botanist Program that provides field trips to Ladew Gardens for up to 500 PreK – fourth graders at Title One schools in Harford County and a pollinator garden at Edgewood Elementary School; New Day Wellness, $1,500 for its Healing Hands jewelry project; SARC, $3,000 for strollers, car seats and bedding for families that assists 28 women and children; TasteWise Kids–Days of Taste Program, $5,000 for 150-200 third and fourth grade students to learn nutrition and food preparation and for take home salad kits for families; and Wilson Ministry Center, $5,000 for its Summer Fun Program in Darlington, reaching 25 children in the Dublin/Darlington community with extended care from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

“This year’s grantees are making a difference in our community, and we are honored to support them,” said Kim Malat, chair of the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County. “We are proud to have awarded more than $254,000 to a variety of nonprofit organizations serving women and children in Harford County since our founding seven years ago.”

Founded in 2010, the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County is dedicated to engaging women of all generations in the power of community philanthropy to address the needs of women and families.

The Women’s Giving Circle funds are held and managed by the Community Foundation of Harford County as a group donor-advised fund. Community Foundation of Harford County–accredited by the Community Foundations National Standards Board, the nation’s highest honor for philanthropic excellence–is a nonprofit supported by the community through donations, enabling individuals, families and businesses to leave a legacy to benefit the causes that matter on a local level. It is one of 15 community foundations in Maryland and one of 700 across the country.

More information about the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County may be found at cfharfordcounty.org/womens-giving-circle.