Aberdeen Proving Ground hosts its 2017 Oktoberfest Sept. 28-30

Aberdeen Proving Ground hosts its annual Oktoberfest Sept. 28-30. Here are the details:

The Aberdeen Proving Ground community will celebrate the 2017 Oktoberfest on Sept. 28-30 at Shine Sports Field! This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/apg-oktoberfest-tickets-36078876892 For more information visit: https://www.apgmwr.com/2017-oktoberfest. The event includes Traditional Keg Tapping, Live Music (including local talent), Festhalle with German Performers, Centennial 10k Run, Delicious Food and Beverages (including local craft beers), Local Craft Beer, Family Fun Zone (attractions, games, and entertainment), Sports Competition, Volksmarch, Tactical Vehicles & Equipment Displays, BINGO!, Car and Bike Show and Fireworks!!! Ticket Prices: Ages 16 years and above $5 – $12 (Ticket includes one 100th commemorative pin while supplies last), Ages 15 years and under – FREE

Hours: Thursday, 28 Sept 2017 -11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m, Friday, 29 Sept 2017 – 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, 30 Sept 2017 – 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For details visit https://www.facebook.com/events/157317684835163/