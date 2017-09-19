The Bel Air Library is featuring an exhibit of 18th Century colonial-era artifacts from Maryland, many of which resemble the types of items used by characters in Diana Gabaldon’s popular “Outlander” books. The books have been adapted into a television series airing now on Starz. Here are the details provided:

‘The Artifacts of Outlander’

Exhibit at Bel Air Library highlights Maryland artifacts to compare to the Starz television series

Bel Air, Md., September 19, 2017 — “The Artifacts of Outlander,” an exhibit based on the popular Diana Gabaldon books and television series, opens Monday, October 2, at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue in Bel Air.

The exhibit is open when the library is open–Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The Artifacts of Outlander” will include 18th Century colonial-era artifacts from Maryland which visitors can compare to the “Outlander” television series on Starz.

The exhibit, which runs through Friday, December 1, is made possible with support from Maryland Humanities and the Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum.

“We are so excited to host ‘The Artifacts of Outlander’ exhibit at the Bel Air Library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Diana Gabaldon’s books and the television series are so popular with our customers. The exhibit and programs associated with it will be fun learning experiences for young and old alike.”

Several programs are being held in conjunction with the exhibit. They include:

“Warped Weavers at the Library,” for all ages, shares the craft of weaving through demonstrations by the Warped Weavers Guild artisan members in celebration of National Weaving and Spinning Week. Demonstrations take place Sunday, October 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Abingdon Library; Tuesday, October 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jarrettsville Library; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library; and on Saturday, October 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Bel Air Library.

“Killers in the Garden with Master Gardeners” features Master Gardener Meg Algren, who will discuss dangerous flora, both native and introduced to Maryland, on Sunday, October 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Abingdon Library.

“The Great War – A Conflict that Changed the World” invites participants to travel back in time to World War I with local historian Michael Brown to learn about life in the trenches and on the home front. The discussion takes place Saturday, November 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library and on Monday, November 13, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Joppa Library. This discussion is supported by the Friends of Havre de Grace Library and the Friends of the Joppa Library.

“Medicinal Herbs with Master Gardeners” focuses on medicinal herbs commonly used in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries as well as some still used today. Master Gardener Meg Algren will discuss the topic Sunday, November 5, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library.

“Explore the Sights and Sounds of Scotland” will invite participants to take a virtual tour of a Scottish castle through Google Expeditions on Saturday, November 18, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Bel Air Library. The Kiltie Band of York will demonstrate how a bagpipe works and will provide the sounds of Scotland with their music.

For those interested in exporing their genealogy to see if they have any “Outlanders” in their family tree, visit Harford County Public Library’s genealogy resources at HCPLonline.org/genealogy.php.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. Borrowing books and DVDs is only the beginning of what you can do with your library card. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.