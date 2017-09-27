Festival at Bel Air’s 29th Annual Halloween Costume Parade, Contest & Trick-or-Treat is Oct. 28

Festival at Bel Air’s 29th Annual Halloween Costume Parade, Contest & Trick-or-Treat is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Costume Contest is at 11 am in the parking lot in front of RITE AID in the Festival at Bel Air, 5 Bel Air South Parkway, Bel Air. Assembly starts at 10:30 a.m. Top prize for best costume is $150. The event is free. All children in costume receive candy & trick-or-treat bags, free — courtesy of the Festival at Bel Air merchants. No advance registration or reservations required. Special costumed character guests will be on hand for photo-ops.