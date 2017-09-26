Habitat for Humanity is hosting a World Habitat Day Luncheon, Oct. 4

Habitat for Humanity is hosting a World Habitat Day Luncheon noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Habitat Susquehanna, 205 S. Hays St., Bel Air. Learn what Habitat for Humanity does in the 80 countries it serves. Hear about Global Village from its volunteers and staff who have been to Kenya, Malawi and Haiti. Learn about the upcoming trip to El Salvador in February. The national dish of El Salvador will be served at the luncheon to celebrate the partnership with Habitat for Humanity El Salvador. RSVP Brianne Young, 410-436-4434, Ext. 4, or byoung@habitatsusq.org. For more information, visit https://www.habitatsusq.org/home.