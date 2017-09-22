Harford County Bar Foundation hosts author Sujata Massey at second annual Cocktails & Conversation fundraiser Nov. 9

Harford County Bar Foundation’s second annual “An Evening of Cocktails & Conversation” fundraiser Nov. 9 is to feature Baltimore author Sujata Massey, whose new historical mystery focuses on Bombay’s first female lawyer. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Bar Foundation Hosts Author Sujata Massey at Second Annual Cocktails & Conversation Fundraiser

Award-winning author previews her new book about a female lawyer in 1920s Bombay

Bel Air, Md. – September 22, 2017 – Harford County Bar Foundation will hold its second annual “An Evening of Cocktails & Conversation” fundraiser featuring award-winning author Sujata Massey on Thursday, November 9, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at One Eleven Main, 111 South Main Street in Bel Air.

The event features an opportunity for guests to meet Massey and to learn more about her new book, “The Windows of Malabar Hill,” which will be released in January by Soho Press in the United States. The book, a historical mystery in 1920s Bombay, is the first in the new Perveen Mistry series and focuses on Bombay’s first female lawyer. The lead character was inspired by Cornelia Sorabji, India’s first female lawyer.

Tickets for “An Evening of Cocktails & Conversation” cost $75 per person and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, two wine/beer beverages and a Soho Press book pick. A limited number of tickets are available and should be reserved by calling the Harford County Bar Foundation at 410- 836-0123 or sending a check (made payable to the Bar Foundation) to 17 West Courtland Street, Suite 130, Bel Air, Md., 21014.

There are several event sponsorship levels available: “Notable Mention” costs $125 and includes one ticket to the event; “Award-Winning,” $250 and includes two tickets to the event; and “Bestselling Author,” $500 and entitles the sponsor to four tickets. All sponsors receive recognition at the event, on the Bar Foundation website and on social media.

“The Windows of Malabar Hill” is about Perveen, the 23-year-old daughter of a distinguished Parsi family, who is convinced her clients–three widows and four children–are in danger. Can she use the law to save them, or will it take additional action? The book is an editor’s choice for best fall mysteries in Publishers Weekly and Library Journal.

Massey, who lives in Baltimore, is the author of numerous books of historical and mystery fiction set in Asia. The Rei Shimura mysteries, set in the Tokyo-Yokohama areas of Japan where she and her naval-officer husband lived for a number of years, have been published in 18 countries and have received the Agatha and Macavity prizes for traditional mystery fiction. Four years ago she began writing about India.

Massey is a former reporter with The Evening Sun where she covered fashion, food and culture. She is a graduate of Johns Hopkins University’s Writing Seminars programs.

Proceeds from the event will support low-income individuals seeking legal representation in Harford County. Harford County Bar Foundation relies on fundraising events to fill the gap between operating grant funding and actual operating costs.

Harford County Bar Foundation is a community outreach program whose mission is to surround the disadvantaged citizens of Harford and Cecil counties with legal education and advocacy regarding issues that impact an individual’s and family’s well-being. For more information, visit www.harfordcountybarfoundation.org.