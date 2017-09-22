Harford County Public Library appoints Jennifer J. Dombeck Foundation director

Jennifer J. Dombeck takes on role of Harford County Public Library Foundation director. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Appoints

Dombeck Foundation Director

Belcamp, Md., September 21, 2017 — Harford County Public Library has appointed Jennifer J. Dombeck foundation director.

As foundation director, Dombeck develops and implements Harford County Public Library Foundation’s fundraising activities, including direct mail, campaigns, grants and special events to support HCPL programs and initiatives.

Dombeck joined Harford County Public Library after serving as marketing and events manager for The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, where she planned, managed and executed fundraising events for Harford and Cecil counties.

She has also served as executive director of the Rockfield Foundation; wedding and event coordinator for La Cakerie; event and sales manager for Disney Regional Entertainment; and senior account executive/consultant for Federal Business Council, Inc.

An active volunteer in the community, Dombeck is the assistant den leader for Cub Scout Pack 777 and serves on the Appearance and Beautification Committee for the Town of Bel Air. She also is a volunteer for the Historical Society of Harford County.

Dombeck, a Harford County native and graduate of C. Milton Wright High School, holds a bachelor’s degree in art history, graphic design and studio art from Western Maryland College. She also holds a Certified Event Planner designation and an Event Design certification and is a graduate of Harford Leadership Academy.

She lives in Bel Air with her husband, Chris, and two sons.

“Jenny’s background in event planning and development and her work in the Harford County community are great assets as we grow the Harford County Public Library Foundation,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Jenny is a terrific addition to our team.”

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. Borrowing books and DVDs is only the beginning of what you can do with your library card. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.