Harford Living Treasures celebrated at Liriodendron reception

Harford county residents who have shared their life experiences as part of an oral history collection at the Bel Air Library were celebrated at the Liriodendron. Here are the details provided:

Harford Living Treasures Gather at Liriodendron

Harford County Council, Harford County Cultural Arts Board and Harford County Public Library recognize and thank honorees

Bel Air, Md., September 27, 2017 — Twenty-three Harford Living Treasures and their guests attended an afternoon tea reception hosted by Harford County Public Library on September 14 at the Liriodendron.

The reception was held to celebrate and thank those recognized as Harford Living Treasurers.

Harford Living Treasures is a collaboration among Harford County Council, Harford County Cultural Arts Board and Harford County Public Library. Their stories of firsthand accounts of life in Harford County are preserved for future generations as part of an oral history collection at the Bel Air Library and available online through the Maryland Digital Collection.

Since the program’s founding in 1981, 439 people have been named Harford Living Treasures.

Several elected officials attended the tea to recognize the Harford Living Treasures: Delegate Susan McComas, Delegate Teresa Reilly, County Council President Richard Slutzky, Councilman “Capt’n Jim” McMahan and Councilman Chad Shrodes.

“It has been a wish of mine for a long time to host a reception for our Harford Living Treasures because they are the foundation of the library’s oral history program,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The folks recognized over the years are truly treasures of our community, and bringing them together for an afternoon was an amazing experience.”

Harford Living Treasures have been interviewed about their life experiences, including their trades, skills, community involvement, social events and childhood memories.

Harford Living Treasures who are interested in becoming involved in future activities are asked to contact Jennifer Button at button@hcplonline.org or call 410-273-5601 x 6550.